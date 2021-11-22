New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Announces CASABLANCA Performance At Mayo Performing Arts Center

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra announces a performance of the classic film Casablanca with live orchestral accompaniment at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown on February 11. The Orchestra also presents the film concert in Newark and New Brunswick as previously announced.

Critics and audiences consider the iconic 1942 romantic film Casablanca-starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henried-one of the greatest films of all time. Roger Ebert wrote that Casablanca's climax "combines suspense, romance and comedy as they have rarely been brought together on the screen."

Performances take place February 11 at 8 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, February 12 at 8 pm at NJPAC in Newark and February 13 at 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick. Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

Audience-favorite conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos leads the performances.

All NJSO performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/casablanca.