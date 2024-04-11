Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center is hosting a FREE Community Wellness Fair. This is a one-stop-shop for free and creative health resources.

Hop on a stationary bike attached to a blender and pedal your way to a yummy smoothie treat. Or experience a reiki circle and get moving at a soul line dancing class. The annual NJPAC Wellness Fair offers health screenings, mental health resources and heaping doses of fun.

New for 2024: A “Passport to Health” bingo card! Collect stamps at the Wellness Fair and get entered into a raffle to win fabulous prizes including two round trip tickets on United Airlines and two tickets to a performance of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. RSVP HERE!

FIND YOUR ZEN WITH I'M SO YOGA:

11:00 AM: Soundbath

12:00 PM: Restorative Yoga

1:00 PM: Meditation

GET YOUR GROOVE ON DURING OUR THREE DANCE BREAKS:

11:30 AM: Traditional African Dance with Karen Miles

12:30 PM: Jersey Club with Anthony Harris

1:30 PM: Soul Line Dance with Najah Riker



Other Wellness Fair highlights include:

Vision screenings from Eyes Like Mine Inc.

Mental health resources from Horizon, including coverage information

LGBTQ+ health resources from NJCRI

Chair massage from A Friend in Knead

Aphasia quiz with Adler Aphasia Center

Arts activity with Newark School of the Arts

Craft activity with The Newark Museum of Art

Newark history quiz with New Community Corporation

Financial tips from Valley Bank

Hand mandala with RU-N Health Promotion Division

Mammogram Screening

New! Sign up for your annual mammogram with University Hospital's Mobile Mammography Unit. Sign up HERE. Note: Accepts both insured and uninsured individuals, must be over 40 and register in advance. Each table will have educational materials, screenings, activities, giveaways and promotional items!

Exhibitors:

RWJBarnabas Health System

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Well Together

Eyes Like Mine Inc.

Adler Aphasia Center

Newark School of the Arts

The Opportunity Project

Garden State Equality

Japanese Weekend

Your Reiki Relief

Elevate Theatre Company

NJCRI (Project TEA)

Project WOW (NJCRI)

NJCRI–Healthy Transitions

Rutgers University-Newark Health Promotion Division

Valley Bank

Newark Arts

The Newark Museum of Art

I'm So Yoga

A Friend in Knead

Lauren LeBeaux Lifestyle

Nassan's Place

Mammography in Motion, University Hospital

Imagine Center for Coping with Loss

Alzheimer's New Jersey

JAG Physical Therapy

Inside Ability Books

Community Psychiatric Institute

Sterling Risk

JAG Physical Therapy

Newark Humane Society

… and more!