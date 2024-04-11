Collect stamps at the Wellness Fair and get entered into a raffle to win fabulous prizes.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center is hosting a FREE Community Wellness Fair. This is a one-stop-shop for free and creative health resources.
Hop on a stationary bike attached to a blender and pedal your way to a yummy smoothie treat. Or experience a reiki circle and get moving at a soul line dancing class. The annual NJPAC Wellness Fair offers health screenings, mental health resources and heaping doses of fun.
New for 2024: A “Passport to Health” bingo card! Collect stamps at the Wellness Fair and get entered into a raffle to win fabulous prizes including two round trip tickets on United Airlines and two tickets to a performance of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. RSVP HERE!
11:00 AM: Soundbath
12:00 PM: Restorative Yoga
1:00 PM: Meditation
11:30 AM: Traditional African Dance with Karen Miles
12:30 PM: Jersey Club with Anthony Harris
1:30 PM: Soul Line Dance with Najah Riker
Other Wellness Fair highlights include:
New! Sign up for your annual mammogram with University Hospital's Mobile Mammography Unit. Sign up HERE. Note: Accepts both insured and uninsured individuals, must be over 40 and register in advance. Each table will have educational materials, screenings, activities, giveaways and promotional items!
RWJBarnabas Health System
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Well Together
Eyes Like Mine Inc.
Adler Aphasia Center
Newark School of the Arts
The Opportunity Project
Garden State Equality
Japanese Weekend
Your Reiki Relief
Elevate Theatre Company
NJCRI (Project TEA)
Project WOW (NJCRI)
NJCRI–Healthy Transitions
Rutgers University-Newark Health Promotion Division
Valley Bank
Newark Arts
The Newark Museum of Art
I'm So Yoga
A Friend in Knead
Lauren LeBeaux Lifestyle
Nassan's Place
Mammography in Motion, University Hospital
Imagine Center for Coping with Loss
Alzheimer's New Jersey
JAG Physical Therapy
Inside Ability Books
Community Psychiatric Institute
Sterling Risk
Newark Humane Society
… and more!
