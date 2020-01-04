New Deal Creative Arts Center & New Players Company Present Free Public Reading Of Louisa Vilardi's New Play TOUGH LOVE

New Players Company of Ridgewood, NJ and The New Deal Creative Arts Center of Hyde Park, NY present a free public reading of Tough Love, a new play in development written by playwright Louisa Vilardi. Tough Love is a mix of comedy and drama that explores how much it takes to give up or give in when it comes to marriage and family.

Louisa is a writer and theater director originally from Northern New Jersey where she taught high school English and Creative Writing at Ridgewood High School for over a decade before moving to the Hudson Valley. She developed the NPC Playwriting Program and served as a producer and resident theater director for NPC for many years. She is also a contributing writer for The Huffington Post, Today Parenting Team and Scary Mommy and is a proud member of The Dramatists Guild of America.

This free public reading and New Jersey premiere will be presented at The Little Theatre in Ridgewood, NJ on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 4:00pm. This reading is directed by the talented David Perez-Ribada and features an extraordinary cast: Steven Bendler, Austin Lightning Carrothers, Teresa Gasparini, Helen Mutch, and Johnny Tammaro. Join us for the NJ premiere reading of the play and a talk back following the reading. Tickets are free, but reservations are required. This play is intended for mature audiences only.

For free tickets, please visit: newdeal-toughlovenj.eventbrite.com





