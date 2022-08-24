New Abstract Art Exhibition By Maplewood-Based Artist Aida Jones On Display At South Orange Performing Arts Center

The Herb + Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC kicks off a new season of exhibitions with Rhapsody in Color: Aida Jones Abstract Paintings, a series of vivid, energetic abstract paintings from Maplewood-based artist Aida Jones. The exhibition is on display from September 15-November 6. An opening reception for Rhapsody in Color will be held in the Iris Gallery on Thursday, September 15 from 5-8PM. Background music will be provided by Steve Jones. RSVP to the free reception here.

The collection consists of bold, bright, modern colors mixing straight-edged, smooth surfaces with curved, textured shapes and scribbled lines resulting in wonderful opposing tensions.

"In this new series, Jones embraces color like never before using bold and bright, dark and light hues to play against one another," says curator, Jeremy Moss. "Add to this Jones' excellent use of color, texture and negative space, along with thoughtful attention to abstract detail and you have a thing of beauty. The exquisite execution of her pieces invariably reveals something new each time you look at them."

As Jones puts it, "the most satisfying part of abstract art is that we all see the same things differently. My hope is that you enter the painting and go where it wants to take you."

Jones studied at NY's Art Students League and the School of Visual Arts (SVA) in New York City. Jones is also an experienced teacher of adult painting and drawing classes. She worked as Artistic Director for the Monroe Center for the Arts, in Hoboken, NJ for eight years. She has acted as curator, board member, art director and consultant on many arts programs in the state of New Jersey. Her work has been exhibited in group and solo shows throughout New York and New Jersey and has sold to various private collections.

View all the works in the exhibition in our Flickr Gallery. If visitors are interested in making a purchase, they can contact Linda Beard at (973) 382-1035 or lindab@sopacnow.org.

The gallery was initiated by beloved SOPAC board member, Milly Iris. Both Milly and her husband Herb were longtime supporters of SOPAC, avid collectors and devoted arts advocates. The family legacy continues through the generous support of Herb and Milly's daughters, Roreé and Kerry and The Iris Family Foundation. The gallery is located on the second and third floors of the South Orange Performing Arts Center. The Gallery is free and open from Monday-Saturday, noon- 6PM.

