Nandia Shenoy's ESSPY Premieres at New Jersey Repertory Company in February

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) will kick off its 27th season with the world premiere of Nandia Shenoy’s ESSPY, directed by Peter J. Kuo, beginning February 22, with its opening night on February 24 and running through March 17, 2024.

ESSPY is a comic-drama about a young medical student embarking on a journey he never expected. Although William is intellectually at the top of his class, he soon discovers that knowledge of science is only one ingredient in caring for a patient. While adept at making clinical diagnoses, intimate human interactions confound and bewilder him, until he encounters Anu, a young woman working in the Patient Simulation program. The play follows their sessions over several years as it moves toward a profound and poignant climax, and poses the question – can empathy and compassion ever be taught.

“NJ Rep is thrilled to begin our 27th season with the world premiere of Nandia Shenoy's ESSPY,” says Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJRep. “After a remarkably successful season, marked by a return to pre-pandemic audience numbers and six world premieres, we are proud to present this comic-drama which delves into the journey of a brilliant medical student, exploring the complexities of empathy and compassion in patient care.”

The cast includes award-winning Ching Valdes-Aran (Aying - OBIE Award, Flipzoids, Imelda Marcos- Lucille Lortel nomination), Tim Liu (Regional: Cambodian Rock Band), and, Lipica Shah (MTC’s India Pale Ale). The creative team set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone, production stage manager is Kristen Pfeifer, and assistant stage manager is Rachael Malloy.

Tickets are NOW on sale at NJ Rep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJRep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey 07740. ESSPY will play on Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 2 pm & 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.