Nandia Shenoy's ESSPY Premieres at New Jersey Repertory Company in February

Performances run February 22 - March 17.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 4 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates

New Jersey Repertory Company (NJRep) will kick off its 27th season with the world premiere of Nandia Shenoy’s ESSPY, directed by Peter J. Kuo, beginning February 22, with its opening night on February 24 and running through March 17, 2024.

ESSPY is a comic-drama about a young medical student embarking on a journey he never expected. Although William is intellectually at the top of his class, he soon discovers that knowledge of science is only one ingredient in caring for a patient. While adept at making clinical diagnoses, intimate human interactions confound and bewilder him, until he encounters Anu, a young woman working in the Patient Simulation program. The play follows their sessions over several years as it moves toward a profound and poignant climax, and poses the question – can empathy and compassion ever be taught.

“NJ Rep is thrilled to begin our 27th season with the world premiere of Nandia Shenoy's ESSPY,” says Suzanne Barabas, Artistic Director of NJRep. “After a remarkably successful season, marked by a return to pre-pandemic audience numbers and six world premieres, we are proud to present this comic-drama which delves into the journey of a brilliant medical student, exploring the complexities of empathy and compassion in patient care.”

The cast includes award-winning Ching Valdes-Aran (Aying - OBIE Award, Flipzoids, Imelda Marcos- Lucille Lortel nomination), Tim Liu (Regional: Cambodian Rock Band), and, Lipica Shah (MTC’s India Pale Ale).  The creative team set design by Jessica Parks, lighting design by Jill Nagle, technical direction by Brian Snyder, costume design by  Patricia E. Doherty, sound design by Nick Simone, production stage manager is Kristen Pfeifer, and assistant stage manager is Rachael Malloy.

Tickets are NOW on sale at NJ Rep.org or by calling 732.229.3166. NJRep is located at 179 Broadway, Long Branch, New Jersey 07740. ESSPY will play on Thursdays at 7:30 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 2 pm & 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm. 




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
ROMEO & JULIET to be Presented by Centenary Stage Companys NEXTStage Repertory in Febr Photo
ROMEO & JULIET to be Presented by Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory in February

Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory is currently in rehearsals for their production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet adapted by Stephen Michael Davis.

2
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals Entries for the 2024 Rising Star Awards Photo
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals Entries for the 2024 Rising Star Awards

Discover the nominees for the prestigious 2024 Rising Star Awards at Paper Mill Playhouse. Learn about the talented performers and outstanding productions that have been recognized for their excellence in this highly anticipated event.

3
JCTC Hosts The International Arts Exchange Project in February Photo
JCTC Hosts The International Arts Exchange Project in February

Jersey City Theater Center presents the International Arts Exchange Project (IAEP) as a part of the Voices International Theater Festival. This captivating cultural experience featuring Los Escultores del Aire/Danza, Abend/Catalonia-USA/Costa Rica transcends borders through the universal language of the arts.

4
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Sofia Phiharmonic Orchestra This February Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Sofia Phiharmonic Orchestra This February

State Theatre New Jersey presents the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra performing an all-Beethoven program on February 17, 2024. The program includes Coriolanus Overture, Piano Concerto No. 5, and Beethoven Symphony No. 7. Joining the orchestra is pianist Ivaylo Vassilev. Don't miss this incredible performance!

More Hot Stories For You

ROMEO & JULIET to be Presented by Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory in FebruaryROMEO & JULIET to be Presented by Centenary Stage Company's NEXTStage Repertory in February
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals Entries for the 2024 Rising Star AwardsPaper Mill Playhouse Reveals Entries for the 2024 Rising Star Awards
JCTC Hosts The International Arts Exchange Project in FebruaryJCTC Hosts The International Arts Exchange Project in February
Comedian John Crist Adds NJPAC To His Fan-Favorite EMOTIONAL SUPPORT TourComedian John Crist Adds NJPAC To His Fan-Favorite EMOTIONAL SUPPORT Tour

Videos

Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center Video
Dena Blizzard on I LOVE YOU GET AWAY FROM ME at Mayo Performing Arts Center
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May Video
Mean Girls The Musical Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In May
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Deathtrap in New Jersey Deathtrap
Players Guild of Leonia (1/19-2/04)PHOTOS
August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean in New Jersey August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean
Two River Theater (6/08-6/30)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
DEATHtrap in New Jersey DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
silver through the grass like nothing (a new work in-process), presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts in New Jersey silver through the grass like nothing (a new work in-process), presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts
Lewis Center for the Arts, Princeton University (1/31-1/31)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
State Theatre New Jersey (6/06-6/06)
A Little Night Music in New Jersey A Little Night Music
Hamilton Stage (3/14-3/24)
Discover Beethoven's Eroica in New Jersey Discover Beethoven's Eroica
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/18-5/18)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You