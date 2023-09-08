NJPAC To Present BATMAN Live Concert With The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra

Calling all Batman Fans! See "Batman” live in concert with New Jersey Symphony Orchestra!

Watch Tim Burton's 1989 film (PG-13) on the big screen as the New Jersey Symphony performs Danny Elfman's score, live at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, March 2nd at 8:00 PM. The Oscar-winning movie stars Michael Keaton, Kim Basinger, Billy Dee Williams and Jack Nicholson as the scene-stealing Joker. Danny Elfman came up with Batman's theme while on a long flight—ducking into the airplane bathroom multiple times to record himself singing the melody so he wouldn't forget. The flight attendants were suspicious, but it became one of the most iconic superhero themes of all time. Dress up in your favorite Batman or DC cosplay for this event—but no swooping through the air, please.



TCG Entertainment, a leader in live entertainment and touring productions, in conjunction with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and DC, will bring Warner Bros. Pictures' 1989 blockbuster film “Batman” to symphony halls around the globe as part of its DC in Concert series. Celebrating the film's 35th anniversary, the “Batman” tour kicks off January 2024 in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater and stops in twelve U.S. cities before heading to Paris and London. Guests who attend will enjoy the film projected onto a larger-than-life screen while Danny Elfman's iconic musical score is performed by a live orchestra.



Released June 23, 1989, Warner Bros. Pictures' DC Super Hero film “Batman” was the top grossing film that year and has remained a fan-favorite for more than three decades. The film was composer Danny Elfman's first collaboration with director Tim Burton and the score was later nominated for a Grammy award. The “Batman Theme” has become an iconic piece, evoking the Caped Crusader for many generations.



“Hot on the heels of our success with our first DC in Concert tour, we are excited to bring the classic 1989 'Batman' and its acclaimed score to diehard fans and new generations for the film's 35thanniversary,” said Stephen Cook, President, TCG Entertainment. “We create an unforgettable concert experience and are proud of the added creativity the DC in Concert series offers audiences to make the night an epic event.”



Not your Grandma's symphony, DC in Concert attendees enjoy an enhanced concert experience with spectacular stage lighting, post-event autographs, merchandise sales, and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite DC Super Hero. (Please note that “Batman” has a PG-13 rating and runs for approximately two hours.)



For 2024, “Batman” from DC in Concert will visit the following cities for one-night only, with more dates to come:



In “Batman,” The Dark Knight, defender of law and order in Gotham City, treads the shadow zone between right and wrong, fighting with only his skill in martial arts and his keenly honed mind to defend the innocent and to purge the memory of his parents' brutal murder – always keeping his true identity as millionaire philanthropist Bruce Wayne a closely guarded secret.



The “Batman” concert is presented by MGP Live in select cities and is part of “DC In Concert,” a global touring film concert series featuring a live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from fan-favorite blockbuster films starring DC Super Heroes. Pre-sale code sign up starts today (Sept. 8) and lasts through Sept. 13 when the pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time. General sale tickets will be available Sept. 15 starting 10 a.m. local time. Please visit www.DCFilmsinConcert.com to sign up for pre-sale codes, purchase tickets and learn more about concert dates in cities nationwide.