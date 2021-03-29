Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
NJPAC Presents Story Pirates SLEEP SQUAD

Broadway's Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) leads viewers into this imaginative adventure as the Dream Queen.

Mar. 29, 2021  

NJ PAC will present Story Pirates SLEEP SQUAD, a family-friendly, interactive, virtual theater experience. Featuring brand new, unique, kid-driven comedy and music, this world premiere on-demand production creates a new kind of post-dinner, pre-bedtime ritual for kids ages 4 to 12. Tickets to the on-demand show are available through April 9, here: https://www.njpac.org/event/sleep-squad/

SLEEP SQUAD was created by Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill) and the Webby Award-winning Story Pirates, the #1 podcast for kids, which has been downloaded more than 35 million times. Broadway's Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) leads viewers into this imaginative adventure as the Dream Queen. The theme song "30 Moons" and the featured stories on SLEEP SQUAD all came from kids' original ideas. As Red Tricycle noted, the show "will help propel your kids to dreamland, stat."

Tickets to SLEEP SQUAD begin at $19, which is good for two weeks of unlimited streams on any device. The Family Viewing Pass ($34) includes a Dreamtime Travel Kit (masks, dream journal and Sleep Squad badges) mailed to the home in advance of the chosen date. The new 'Watch Party' option offers $5 off per Family Viewing Pass when three or more passes are purchased at one time.


