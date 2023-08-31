NJCU Galleries Will Feature Latinx Art Show 'Artistas de Latinoamérica Sueños y Posibilidades'

New Jersey City University (NJCU) and its NJCU Galleries will open a two-gallery exhibition on Latin American Artists, entitled Artistas de Latinoamérica Sueños y Posibilidades (Latin American Artists: Dreams and Possibilities), featuring works and multiplicity of artistic voices by 20 emerging and established artists and curated by Atim Annette Oton, a Jersey City resident and director of New York based Calabar Gallery.

The exhibition will open in NJCU’s two on-campus art galleries on Wednesday, September 13, and will run through Wednesday, November 15, 2023. NJCU Galleries will host an opening reception on September 13 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Guests can RSVP for the opening reception here.

The exhibition, which will run throughout National Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15, 2023), and is supported by the Center for Latin American, Caribbean, and Latinx Studies. It will be accompanied by panel discussions involving artists, faculty, and several departments.



There will be a panel discussion focusing on "Latin American Art and Politics" on Tuesday, September 26 from 5-7 p.m. in the Visual Arts Building Auditorium [also accessible via Zoom]. Both galleries will be open with special hours for the Jersey City Artist Studio Tour (JCAST) on Saturday October 14 from 12-6 p.m.



The show includes works by NJCU BFA alumni, Ray Arcadio ‘91 and Maria Lupiañez ‘17, and several Jersey-City-based artists, along with other New Jersey and New York metropolitan-area artists whose work explore issues of identity, family, gender, and politics through wide-ranging art making processes — including painting to photography — distinctive cultural roots, issues of language, and identity in Latin American art.

Additional highlights include the work of Natali Bravo-Barbee, whose series on femicide records the number of women killed in Argentina; Josué Morales Urbina’s two installations on the environment; the photographs of Cuba by Jaqueline Herranz-Brooks; embroidered portraits by Kandy G. Lopez; an altar-like installation about black female hair by Vanezza Cruz; and mixed media assemblages by João (Juno) Zago.

Other participating artists include: Alexandra Alvarez, Giannina Gutierrez, Tenjin Ikeda, Sonia Lerebours, Cesar Melgar, Katherine Miranda, Felix Morelo, Dayani Muñoz, Estrella Muñoz, Sylvia Padilla, Ann Tirado, and Melissa Ulto.



The art exhibits will be held at the Harold B. Lemmerman Gallery, located at Hepburn Hall Room 323, at 2039 Kennedy Blvd. and the Visual Arts Building Gallery, located on the lower level of the facility at 100 Culver Avenue on campus.



Gallery hours are Monday through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment at other times by contacting gallery@njcu.edu or @njcugalleries on Instagram. For further information and updates, see www.njcu.edu/community/center-arts/galleries.