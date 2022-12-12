NEW JERSEY BALLET'S NUTCRACKER To Run At Mayo Performing Arts Center For 11 Performances Only

New Jersey Ballet's presentation of the holiday favorite Nutcracker comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center for 11 performances beginning Friday, December 16 at 7:30 pm. New Jersey Symphony will provide live orchestral accompaniment. Tickets are $35-$75. (all dates listed below)

Daniel Ulbricht, New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, will perform as a special guest dancer for the December 16 and December 22 performances as Cavalier.

A livestream of the Thursday, December 22 production will be available for purchase for $25. This is the second year that MPAC is offering a livestream of the production for those unable to attend in person.

Nutcracker brings together three of the state's leading cultural institutions - New Jersey Ballet, New Jersey Symphony and MPAC - to present a Nutcracker that is firmly established as New Jersey's favorite holiday tradition.

When the curtain rises, audiences in Morristown can expect the eye-popping special effects, brilliant dancing, glorious costumes, and the magic and pantomime that have inspired critics to call it, "A spectacle that never seems to age...magic that should go on and on," and "One of the best...as good as it gets."

New Jersey Ballet's Nutcracker is the longest running original professional production in the state. It debuted in Millburn in 1971 with international star of New York City Ballet Edward Villella as the Cavalier. Since then, the company has given approximately 900 performances in theatres throughout New Jersey, with more than 5,000 dancers and children, and more than a million viewers. Many in the audience who saw the production as children now bring their own children and grandchildren to see this cherished holiday tradition.

Daniel Ulbricht was born in Florida and began his dance training at the age of 11. At age 15, he attended the School of American Ballet. In 2000, he became an apprentice with New York City Ballet and in November 2001 he joined as a member of the corps de ballet. In 2005, Mr. Ulbricht was promoted to soloist and principal dancer in 2007. He has danced featured roles in Balanchine, Robbins, Martins, Peck, Ratmansky, Wheeldon and Tharp ballets. Mr. Ulbricht is currently the Director of Programming at Manhattan Youth Ballet and Artistic Director of NYSSSA. Mr. Ulbricht is also founder and director of Stars of American Ballet. Mr. Ulbricht is also on the faculty of Yale University. Mr. Ulbricht is also the co-founder and co-producer of "Dance Against Cancer and is also on the board of the NDI.

Nutcracker performances at MPAC:

Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:30 pm (limited tickets)

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1 pm (limited tickets)

Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6 pm (limited tickets)

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 pm (limited tickets)

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 pm (limited tickets)

Thursday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 pm (Livestream also available)

Friday, Dec. 23 at 1 pm

Saturday, Dec. 24 at 1 pm

Monday, Dec. 26 at 1 pm

Monday, Dec. 26 at 6 pm

Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 1 pm

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.