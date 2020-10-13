Music Mountain Theatre Opens Fall Season With DRACULA

Music Mountain Theatre will reopen on October 16th for the fall season.

Music Mountain Theatre will reopen on October 16th for the Fall Season with Dracula. There will be several viewing options following guidelines and protocols with safety and comfort in mind. The Theatre will be open indoors to allow 50 patrons socially distanced for each production. Friday night productions will be streamed live from the stage for "drive in" viewing for 20 vehicles in the parking lot. Every production will also be available for virtual viewing at home.

This play follows the journey of Jonathan Harker (Joe Naticchione) as he travels to Transylvania to do business with the mysterious Count Dracula (Erik Snyder). When their business is concluded, Dracula heads to England in search of his prey. Aided by the notorious vampire hunter Van Helsing (Roger Madding), Jonathan and his friends must battle Dracula to save their beloved Lucy (Jaimie Geddes) and Mina (Madison Kotnarowski). Also appearing are the roles of Quincy (Mike Prikril), Arthur (Mark Laird), Dr. Seward (Rhett Commodaro), Renfield (Alex Klein), and Brides (Morgan Tarrant, Jen Hsiao, Colby Langweiler).

Dracula will run from October 16th through November 1st. Showtimes are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to the mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.

Music Mountain Theatre is excited to be reopening on October 16th for the Fall Season with Dracula. There will be several viewing options following guidelines and protocols with safety and comfort in mind. The Theatre will be open indoors to allow 50 patrons socially distanced for each production. Friday night productions will be streamed live from the stage for "drive in" viewing for 20 vehicles in the parking lot. Every production will also be available for virtual viewing at home.

This play follows the journey of Jonathan Harker (Joe Naticchione) as he travels to Transylvania to do business with the mysterious Count Dracula (Erik Snyder). When their business is concluded, Dracula heads to England in search of his prey. Aided by the notorious vampire hunter Van Helsing (Roger Madding), Jonathan and his friends must battle Dracula to save their beloved Lucy (Jaimie Geddes) and Mina (Madison Kotnarowski). Also appearing are the roles of Quincy (Mike Prikril), Arthur (Mark Laird), Dr. Seward (Rhett Commodaro), Renfield (Alex Klein), and Brides (Morgan Tarrant, Jen Hsiao, Colby Langweiler).

Dracula will run from October 16th through November 1st. Showtimes are Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 3:00, and Sunday at 3:00. Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to the mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You