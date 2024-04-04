Montclair State University Galleries Presents Case Studies 4: Hilliary Gabryel - Side Sleeper

On view now through April 21.

By: Apr. 04, 2024
Montclair State University Galleries Presents Case Studies 4: Hilliary Gabryel - Side Sleeper
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Montclair State University Galleries is presenting the exhibition Case Studies 4: Hilliary Gabryel - Side Sleeper from February 8 through April 21, 2024.

Gabryel explores themes of consumer culture, resale markets, the American Dream, and gender. The artist transforms vacuum-formed headboards and vanity mirrors popularized by Franco Cozzo, an Italian-Australian salesman whose bedroom sets were often given female names.

For Gabryel, these furniture pieces hold the promises of something other than themselves, i.e. a piece of plastic masquerading as a handmade marble sculpture. This reflects a crucial part of contemporary American consumer culture where simulation is better than the real thing.

Lobby hours are Monday-Friday (12:00pm-6:00pm). Admission is free and open to the public.




Videos