Mile Square Theatre Presents THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, November 30 - December 23

The Christmas Tree Farm is a heartwarming, bittersweet comedy about love and joy. Get a glimpse of your neighbors in a collection of delicious, bite-sized scenes.
MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their holiday play of their 20th anniversary season: The World Premiere of THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM, directed by RACHEL DART. THE CHRISTMAS TREE FARM will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030).
The Christmas Tree Farm is a heartwarming, bittersweet comedy about love and joy. Get a glimpse of your neighbors in a collection of delicious, bite-sized scenes including a breakup, a breakdown, a meet cute, four Santas, high school sweethearts, a film director and a group of carolers - all taking place at a Christmas Tree Farm! Says Kevin R. Free, Artistic Director of Mile Square Theatre, of this play, “I have been a fan of Adam Szymkowicz's work for years, and I cannot wait for the world to experience the magic of Christmas through his lens.”
The production has a powerhouse cast, including Nandita Shenoy* (Washer/Dryer) as BRI; Aaron Parker Fouhey* (Night of the Living N-Word!!; The Complete Works of Wm Shakespeare (Abridged)); Sarah Elizabeth Grace (I Won't Be That Person; Nora's Dragon); Nathaniel Kent (Limetown; 5 Times in One NIght); and Keivana Wallace. *Performing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.
The production features scenic design by Court Watson and prop design by Emmett Grosland, sound design by DJ Potts, costume design by Alicia J. Austin, and lighting design by Victoria Bain. Arielle Legere* is the Production Stage Manager.
Tickets are $24-35 and are now available online at www.MileSquareTheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater a half hour before the performance. There is an additional performance scheduled for December 15 at 1:00pm. The theatre is also offering a special “Pay-What-You-Will” performance on Thursday, November 30 at 8 p.m. and an Artist Appreciation Night on Friday, December 1 at 8 p.m.
