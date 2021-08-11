Mile Square Theatre and The Hoboken Business Alliance Announces Upcoming Live Performances in Hoboken

Mile Square Theatre and the Hoboken Business Alliance announce a very special series of outdoor performances, presented in September 2021.

With the generous financial support of the Hoboken Business Alliance, Mile Square Theatre presents two performance events which will mark the return to live performance and will celebrate that "Hoboken is back in business!"

Beginning September 16, MST presents an open-air production of the beloved comic sendup of the Bard, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised]. The play will be performed at the Sinatra Park Amphitheatre and will run for three weeks, until October 2.

On September 25th and 26th, Mile Square Theatre is proud to present En Plein Air, a series of performances by a broad spectrum of artists. The lineup includes Dancers of the MET, performing a collection of song, music, and choreography by resident performers of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. Also featured will be James and Jerome, a duo of NYC musician storytellers; On the Waterfront Storytellers, a collective of Moth-style performers; and the MST Dance Academy Performance Group. This event will take place at the newly-developed 7th and Jackson Plaza in Hoboken on September 25 and 26.

Mile Square Theatre Artistic Director Chris O'Connor says, "Since March 2020, we have only been able to produce virtual work, and we are excited to finally get back to presenting live performance. We are grateful for the support of the Hoboken Business Alliance. Both the HBA and MST see these performances as a celebration of our city returning to the vibrant state it was before the pandemic. We hope to see many local residents-as well as out-of-town visitors-come out to see the shows and enjoy Hoboken's wonderful restaurants and businesses. Hoboken is back and it's better than ever. There hasn't been a better time to visit Hoboken and enjoy what it has to offer."

Greg Dell'Aquila, the President of the HBA agrees. "Hoboken has always been a great place to dine, shop, and stroll the waterfront. Now we are quickly becoming a great city to see art and theatre as well! Mile Square Theatre's free outdoor performances are pure joy, and the Hoboken Business Alliance is thrilled to support these outdoor theatre events. Visitors and residents alike will be wowed by Shakespeare in the Sinatra Park Amphitheatre as well as world-class dance and storytelling performances at the 7th and Jackson Plaza. There is something for everyone!"

Information is available at: www.milesquaretheatre.org.