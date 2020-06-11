Memorial Service to be Held for Crossroads Theatre Company Co-Founder Lee Richardson

A live-streamed memorial service for Lee Kenneth Richardson will be held Sunday, June 14 at 4:00 p.m. (EST). Richardson, who passed away May 24 of natural causes, was a man of many artistic and theatrical talents. He was the Founding Artistic Director of Crossroads, the recipient of a Tony® Award for Regional Theatre; director of the original production of Broadway Director George C. Wolfe's groundbreaking play "The Colored Museum" and a much beloved professor of Drama at Temple University (2008 - 2017); and a Drama professor at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia when he died. He was also the Founding Director of Blacksmyths Playwright's Lab at the Los Angeles Music Center's Mark Taper Forum.

Speakers at the Memorial are:

Sherri Smith Richardson − Early Crossroads Supporter

Garrett Richardson − Son

Tico Wells − Friend

S. Kenneth Johnson − Friend, Producer, Former Director Crossroads

Ricardo Khan − Co-Founder and Friend, Crossroads

Louise Gorham − Neblett: Host, Associate Co-Founder, Actress

Anthony Carter − President, Board of Trustees, Crossroads

Penelope Lattimer − Friend, Past President, Crossroads Board of Directors.

Emily Mann − Artistic Director, McCarter Theatre Center

Rick Sordelet −Director, Choreographer, Fight Director

Please register to attend at http://www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org/celebrate-life-of-lee-kenneth-richardson.

