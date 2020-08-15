McCarter Theatre Center Cancels Performances Through January 2021

The theatre is continuing its digital programming through McCarter@HOME.

McCarter Theatre Center has announced the cancellation of all in-person performances through January 31, 2021.

Read the full statement below:

With a heavy heart, we have made the decision to cancel all in-person performances through January 31, 2021. It's difficult to imagine so much time without artists, staff, and patrons in our building, but we believe that this is the best choice for the health and safety of our community.

We continue to evaluate plans and opportunities for February onward and what might be possible for programming. As government orders continue to evolve and artist schedules change, we will keep you posted as we have information and news.

We hope you will continue to join us online through McCarter@HOME. Our digital platform hosts a weekly series of educational activities and creative content including interviews, timely conversations, playlists, behind-the-scenes clips, community play readings, and virtual classes.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You