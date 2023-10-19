Marylyn McLaughlin Named as Vice Chair of MPAC's Board of Trustees

Ms. McLaughlin is the first woman to hold this position on the MPAC Board. 

By: Oct. 19, 2023

“MPAC has been a vital part of our community and my family's life for so many years, and I hope that my experience will enable the organization to continue to be a leader in arts and arts education,” she said. “I look forward to the challenge of a leadership role on the MPAC Board of Trustees.”

“Marylyn's dedication to the advancement of the Theatre's development department and fundraising goals have played an important role in the continued growth of this organization, and we are grateful for her countless contributions and exemplary leadership,” said Greg Supron, Chair, MPAC Board of Trustees. 

Marylyn first joined the MPAC Board of Trustees in 2014, succeeding her husband. They have been longtime supporters of the Theatre and active community advocates for the Theatre for well over 15 years. 

Marylyn has served on both the Development and Starlight Ball Committees over the last decade, and has served as Chair of the Development Committee since 2013.  She has been instrumental in elevating MPAC fundraising and cultivation efforts, including the Starlight Ball, spring fundraisers and other special donor events.  Under her leadership, the Development Committee has increased their member base, which has led to innovative ideas to enhance the Theatre's membership program, cultivation and special event initiatives.

In addition to MPAC, she was actively involved in fundraising for Delbarton School, Assumption School, and Family Services.

Ms. McLaughlin lived in Morristown for over 25 years with her husband, Tom McLaughlin, a former trustee, where they raised four sons. She currently resides in Long Beach Twp.

She received a BA in International Relations at Lafayette College in 1985.



