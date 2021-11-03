Madison Community Arts Center Announces November Programming

The Madison Arts & Culture Alliance and the Borough of Madison will continue their concerts at the Madison Community Center located at 10 King Street in the heart of town in November. The programs feature jazz, pop and comedy, affordably priced at only $20 a ticket in advance. Tickets may be ordered through the MACA website at www.madisonartsnj.org or by calling 973-615-8799.

The Guthrie Brothers Present Scarborough Fair: A Simon and Garfunkel Experience is on Saturday, November 6 at 7:30 PM. If you close your eyes, you will think you are listening to Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel, which is how well the brothers blend their voices. Jeb and Jock Guthrie pay tribute to the iconic duo with one hit after another including "Sounds of Silence," "Homeward Bound," "I Am a Rock," "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge over Troubled Water," and so much more. And, yes, the brothers sing an engaging version of "Scarborough Fair."

My Bill Evans with the Joel Zelnik Trio can be heard on Monday, November 8 at 7:30 PM. Jazz pianist Joel Zelnik is joined by bassist Brian Glassman and drummer David Cox in a program based on the dialogues between Zelnik and Evans at the Village Gate during the mid-sixties. Splitting sets with the Bill Evans Trio at the Village Gate, Joel was heavily influenced by one of the most important pianists and composers in the history of jazz.

The Flip Side brings the Vivid Stage's Improv team to Madison on Saturday, November 13 at 7:30 and everyone is invited to share in the fun. Based on Improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improvisation, taking input from the audience and creating comedic skits. The evening promises brilliant, creative humor that is different for every show.

All programs at the Madison Community Arts Center follow Covid protocol and everyone is encouraged to be vaccinated. Masks are required and unvaccinated patrons need to show proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours of the show. Tickets are only $20.00 in advance and $25.00 at the door and may be ordered through the MACA website, www.madisonartsnj.org.