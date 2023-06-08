MUSIC AT THE MANSION Returns To Morristown Sunday, June 25

NiCori Studios & Productions announces the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series "Music at the Mansion" at the historic Thorne Mansion home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, June 25 at 3pm.

Performers to include award winning Comedian and Singer, Warren Schein, Actor, Singer and Writer, Branden R. Mangan and Award winning Cabaret Artist, Michael Kirk Lane all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature Tracy Stark on piano and Keira Moynahan as the “Young Musician Moment” performer.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series “Music at the Mansion” which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Future performances will held be on September 24 and November 26 at 3pm. Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only). Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit Click Here for tickets and more information.

“Music at the Mansion: Making beautiful music in a beautiful place with beautiful people!”

Photos attached are Michael Kirk Lane (crossed hands), Branden R. Mangan (red shirt) and Corinna Sowers Adler.