MUSIC AT THE MANSION Returns To Morristown Sunday, June 25

“Music at the Mansion” features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
 Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER Photo 3  Surflight Theatre Opens 2023 Season With STEEL PIER
Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time Photo 4 Review: 'SORDID LIVES' at Haddonfield Plays & Players Is A Rootin' Tootin' Good Time

MUSIC AT THE MANSION Returns To Morristown Sunday, June 25

MUSIC AT THE MANSION Returns To Morristown Sunday, June 25

NiCori Studios & Productions announces the next installment of the long running Bloomfield series "Music at the Mansion" at the historic Thorne Mansion home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Morristown on Sunday, June 25 at 3pm. 

Performers to include award winning Comedian and Singer, Warren Schein, Actor, Singer and Writer, Branden R. Mangan and Award winning Cabaret Artist, Michael Kirk Lane all hosted by Excellence in Theatre Education award TONY nominee Corinna Sowers Adler. The afternoon will feature Tracy Stark on piano and Keira Moynahan as the “Young Musician Moment” performer.

Celebrating the great American Songbook, NiCori Studios & Productions presents the series “Music at the Mansion” which features award-winning and renowned singers and musicians from the New York metropolitan area and beyond. The series showcases three performers each entertaining with a 25 minute set and a Young Musician Moment. A wine and cheese reception will follow.

Future performances will held be on September 24 and November 26 at 3pm. Tickets for "Music at the Mansion" are $35 per person in advance and $40 at the door (cash only).  Seating begins at 2:30pm. The beautiful Thorne Mansion is located at 21 Normandy Heights Road, Morristown, NJ and is the home of the Morristown Unitarian Universalist Fellowship. Visit Click Here for tickets and more information. 

“Music at the Mansion: Making beautiful music in a beautiful place with beautiful people!”
Photos attached are Michael Kirk Lane (crossed hands), Branden R. Mangan (red shirt) and Corinna Sowers Adler.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
3rd Annual DINING OUT JERSEY FOODIE EXPO Will Feature North Jerseys Best Food And Entertai Photo
3rd Annual DINING OUT JERSEY FOODIE EXPO Will Feature North Jersey's Best Food And Entertainment

Dining Out Media LLC will be hosting the 3rd Annual Dining Out Jersey Foodie Expo on Monday July 10, 2023, from 6 - 10 p.m. at The Terrace at Biagio's in Paramus, N.J. The event will feature North Jersey's best restaurants, gourmet food shops, craft beer, wine, spirits, entertainment, as well as celebrity guests, including NBC's 'Produce Pete' Napolitano and Celebrity Chef David Burke.

2
SELLING KABUL, SATELLITES & More Set for Premiere Stages at Kean Universitys 2023 Seas Photo
SELLING KABUL, SATELLITES & More Set for Premiere Stages at Kean University's 2023 Season

Premiere Stages at Kean University has revealed its 2023 season, featuring multiple new plays that explore the need for human connection.

3
HAND TO GOD Opens This Week At Nutley Little Theatre Photo
HAND TO GOD Opens This Week At Nutley Little Theatre

Nutley Little Theatre presents the hysterically irreverent twisted comedy, HAND TO GOD, opening this Friday, June 9th, and continuing through June 24th.

4
Exclusive Edward Albee Series Continues with MARRIAGE PLAY and FINDING THE SUN Photo
Exclusive Edward Albee Series Continues with MARRIAGE PLAY and FINDING THE SUN

The Black Box, Northern NJ's incubator for new and under produced works from world-class artists, is proud to announce that EDWARD ALBEE: FROM A TO ZOO will continue on Wednesday June 28th at 7:30PM with FINDING THE SUN (1987) and MARRIAGE PLAY (1987).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Rose Tattoo
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (5/31-6/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Round and Round the Garden
duCret Center of Art (6/22-6/25)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mazel Tov Cocktail Party!
Morven Museum & Garden (6/21-6/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Miss Delta Township by Joanne Callum Powers
West End Arts Center (6/15-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Antoinette Montague Experience
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Right To Be Forgotten
JCC MetroWest (6/08-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater Company (6/15-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mike Burdick's Stages of Madness
CDC Theatre (6/15-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TROUBADOURS: A CAROLE KING & JAMES TAYLOR TRIBUTE
Sieminski Theater (6/24-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You