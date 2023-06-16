MPAC Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

By: Jun. 16, 2023

MPAC Reveals 2023-2024 Season Lineup

MPAC’s 2023-2024 season – its 29th -- will feature over 100 events in a wide range of genres, from classical music to classic rock, Broadway to the blues, smooth jazz to stunning dance, and so much more.

The Doobie Brothers, Patti LuPone, John Cleese, Bernadette Peters, The Bacon Brothers, Il Divo and the Temptations and Four Tops are just some of the headline acts heading to Morristown this season.

Tickets for events go on sale to the public on Tuesday, June 20 at 10 am.  Tickets can be ordered online at www.Mayoarts.org, by calling the box office at 973-539-8008 or stopping by the box office at 100 South Street from 10 am – 6 pm.

“Our 29th season promises to be full of great shows, concerts and events that represent the best of the performing arts,” says Allison Larena, President and CEO, Mayo Performing Arts Center. “There is truly something for everyone, from people who enjoy Broadway, to great classic rock, stunning modern dance to your favorites from jazz, comedy and so much more.  We have great events for families, a terrific holiday lineup anchored New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker and so much more all year long.”

The summer season kicks off on July 11 with The Doobie Brothers but the “official season” opens Friday September 29 – ironically the 29th anniversary of the reopening of the Theatre – with Hitting New Heights. Hitting New Heights features two of Broadway’s leading Latino performers, Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz, stars of In the Heights and Hamilton, in a celebration of the Great American Songbook.

MPAC expects another 30 or more events to be added to the schedule throughout the season.

The lineup includes;

Events with (*) are already on sale

July 2023

7/11-12 The Doobie Brothers*

7/18 Andy Grammer*

7/20 Donny Osmond*

7/25 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo*

7/27 Hermanʼs Hermits starring Peter Noone and The Grass Roots*

7/28 Herb Alpert & Lani Hall*

August 2023

8/3 Laurel Canyon: A Salute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young*

8/6 The Wallflowers*

8/9 Don Felder*

8/16 Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd*

8/17 Manhattan Comedy Night*

September 2023

9/16 Disney Junior Live on Tour: Costume Palooza*

9/17 98º*

9/21 Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux*

9/24 Story Pirates: The Amazing Adventure Tour (on sale June 23)

9/29 Opening Night! Hitting New Heights with Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz

October 2023

10/3 Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes*

10/8 The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

10/14 Coco Live-to-Film Concert

10/18 Jim Messina and Pablo Cruise

10/19 The Bacon Brothers

10/21 American Girl LIVE! In Concert (on sale June 16)

10/22 An Evening with the Late John Cleese

10/28 Celebrating Meat Loaf

10/29 Daniel Tigerʼs Neighborhood presents “King for a Day”

November 2023

11/4 Harry Chapin at 80: A Retrospective Starring The Chapin Family

11/10 Celtic Thunder: Odyssey*

11/17 Guest Attraction New Jersey Ballet: A Night on the Town

11/18 Legends of Country Rock

11/24 Manhattan Comedy Night

11/26 A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage

11/30 Derek Hough: Symphony of Dance*

December 2023

12/2 A Magical Cirque Christmas

12/5 Scott Bradleeʼs Postmodern Jukebox -- Life in the Past Lane Tour*

12/6 Il Divo: A New Day Holiday Tour (On Sale TBA)

12/7 The Temptations and The Four Tops

12/9 The Irish Tenors 25th Anniversary: A Family Christmas

12/15-27 New Jersey Ballet’s Nutcracker with New Jersey Symphony

January 2024

1/5 Manhattan Comedy Night

1/6 Reza: Edge of Illusion

1/7 The Wizard of Oz

1/12 Face 2 Face: A Tribute to Elton John & Billy Joel

1/18 DRUMline Live

1/26-27 Hairspray

February 2024

2/2 Forever Motown

2/3 Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra

2/22 Dena Blizzardʼs I Love You, Get Away From Me

2/23 The Simon & Garfunkel Story

2/25 The Gazillion Bubble Show

March 2024

3/1 The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

3/2 The Four Phantoms in Concert

3/7 Spyro Gyra 50th Anniversary with Special Guest Jeff Lorber Fusion

3/8 Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes

3/9-10 Guest Attraction New Jersey Ballet: Leap Into Spring

3/15 Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour

3/16 Vic DiBitetto

3/23 The Peking Acrobats

3/24 Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

3/29 Manhattan Comedy Night

3/30 Southern Rockfest featuring A Brother’s Revival and Classic Skynyrd Live

April 2024

4/6 Pilobolus: Re:CREATION

4/10 One Night of Queen

4/11 iLuminate

4/19 The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

May/June 2024

5/2 TAIKOPROJECT

5/10 New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in “The Pirates of Penzance”

5/17 Bernadette Peters

5/18-19 Guest Attraction New Jersey Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty (Full-Length)

6/21 Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson

Schedule subject to change.

 



Recommended For You