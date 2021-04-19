MPAC Announces On Stage and Virtual Lineup April 19-24

MPAC continues with limited capacity concerts on stage in April with comedian Ben Bailey and the music of The Brit Pack, as well as a virtual National Geographic Live lecture by Andy Mann sponsored by BASF.

MPAC Hosted Virtual Event:

National Geographic Live presents: Andy Mann: From Summit to Sea

Sponsored by BASF

Thursday, April 22 at 7 pm

Dive in and celebrate the ocean with award-winning filmmaker and photographer Andy Mann as he details his transformation from climber to diver and tells the story of our rapidly changing planet, from top to bottom.

This event is free thanks to generous support from BASF.

On stage at MPAC:

Cash Cab's Ben Bailey Live in Concert

Friday April 23, 2021 at 6 pm & 8:30 pm

An evening of stand-up comedy from the Emmy-Award winning host of TV's Cash Cab.

$29-$49 LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN

The Brit Pack

Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 6pm and 8:30 pm

Formed by British session musicians based in New York City, The Brit Pack takes its audience on a journey through a dynamic blend of British classics known and loved by all, including The Beatles, Rolling Stones, Queen, David Bowie, Elton John, The Who, Oasis, Radiohead, The Police, Amy Winehouse and many more. It's the most authentic British Invasion experience on this side of the Atlantic!

$39-$59

Livestream: $25

On sale this week:

The Soft Parade: Tribute to the Doors

Friday, June 25 at 7:30 pm

As the 50th Anniversary of the death of Jim Morrison approaches, the music and legacy of The Doors lives on. The Soft Parade recreates the vintage look, atmosphere and sound of a real, live Doors concert. "The Soft Parade [does] an excellent job of recreating 'the Doors experience.'" Ray Manzarek, keyboardist, The Doors.

$49|$39|$29