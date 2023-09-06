MCCC's Kelsey Theatre to Open New Season With BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

The show will run Sept. 22 to Oct. 1.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Photo 2 Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC Photo 3 Graham Phillips & Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater Photo 4 Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater

MCCC's Kelsey Theatre to Open New Season With BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre and Playful Theatre Productions will be kicking off the 2023-24 season with the soundtrack of a generation, "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," Sept. 22 to Oct. 1.

"Beautiful," a Tony- and Grammy-winning production, tells the inspiring true story of singer/songwriter Carole King. It follows her amazing rise from a teenage songwriter to her role as part of a hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin, to one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The story is told through a narrative and classic songs that span generations.

From chartbusting hits King wrote for James Taylor and Aretha Franklin to her own unparalleled success as a solo artists, you'll feel the earth move with more than two dozen chart toppers that include "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," and "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" - tunes you'll be humming long after the final curtain.

"Kelsey's 2023-24 season is all about leading ladies, and there can be no doubt that Carole King is the leading lady of popular music from the 60s, 70s, even today," said M. Kitty Getlik, artistic director at Kelsey Theatre. "We are thrilled to kick off the new Kelsey Theatre season with such a high-energy, upbeat production that will leave the entire audience with a smile on their face and a song in their heart."

Performances for "Beautiful" are Friday, Sept. 22 and Sept. 29; Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. (Oct. 1 performance is sold out). Tickets are $30 and available online at Click Here or at the Kelsey box office, (609) 570-3333.

Cast members include Jennifer Fischer of Hamilton, NJ, as Carole King; Lindsay Paige Spitzer of Manalapan, NJ, as Cynthia Weil; Patrick Lavery of Flemington, NJ as Barry Mann; Karaline Rosen of Robbinsville, NJ as Marilyn Hobbs; Samantha Phillips of Hamilton as Betty/Carole Cover;Lisa Ernst of Hightstown, NJ as Genie Klein; David Nikolas of Palmyra, NJ as Don Kirschner; Aidan Stallworth of Ewing, NJ as Bill Medley; Shawn Simmons of Hamilton as Bobby Hatfield; and Dan Keyser, Bridgewater, NJ, as Gerry Goffin.

As members of The Shirelles: Jordan Griffin, Ewing, as "Little Eva" Boyd; Lori Howard of Mt. Laurel, NJ, as Barbara Alston/Shirley; Geyby Aguilar of Jersey City, NJ, as Janelle Woods; and Cathryn Grochowski of Old Bridge as Lucille. As members of The Drifters: Kyle Blocker of New Brunswick, NJ as Rudy Lewis; Nicholas LaRusa of Hamilton as Charlie Thomas; Darrell J. Watts of Ewing as Doc Green; and Lynn Baskin of Lambertville, NJ, as Elsbeary Hobbs.

"Beautiful" is directed by Frank Ferrara of West Windsor, NJ, and produced by Suzanne Smith of Fallsington, Pa and Hilary Leboff of Langhorne, Pa. Musical director is Shannon Ferrara of West Windsor, and associate musical director is Mike Gilch of Asbury Park, NJ. Emily O'Sullivan of Hamilton is choreographer, and Nancy Scharf and Ruth Kresge, both of Yardley, Pa., are the stage managers.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township. The theater is wheelchair accessible with free parking adjacent to the venue. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
MCCCs Kelsey Theatre to Open New Season With BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Photo
MCCC's Kelsey Theatre to Open New Season With BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Get ready to be inspired by the incredible true story of Carole King in 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical' at MCCC's Kelsey Theatre. Experience the rise of a teenage songwriter to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Don't miss this high-energy production filled with chart-topping hits. Tickets available now!

2
BLIPPI THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to NJPAC in 2024 Photo
BLIPPI THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Comes to NJPAC in 2024

Blippi The Wonderful World comes to New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 3PM. Learn more about the production and how to catch it at NJPAC here!

3
TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE Returns This Month Photo
TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE Returns This Month

Listen to stories by Chester Himes, O. Henry, Katherine Anne Porter, and other well-known American authors while taking in the breeze on the porch of an historic bed and breakfast, drinking lemonade, and enjoying homemade desserts. Learn more about the upcoming lineup as part of Tales at the Dormer House!

4
JCTC Produces Reading of New Play SIBLING RIVALRIES By Marcus Scott Photo
JCTC Produces Reading of New Play SIBLING RIVALRIES By Marcus Scott

Jersey City Theater Center will present a reading of Sibling Rivalries by Marcus Scott, a new play set at a fictional Ivy League school in the years following the Obama Administration. The production is set for September 18. Learn more about the reading here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Surflight Theatre (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/03-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Handel's Messiah
Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark (12/17-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gil Shaham and Xian Zhang
Count Basie Center for the Arts (3/23-3/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ronstadt Revue featuring Gesenia
Sieminski Theater (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Story: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (12/02-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gil Shaham and Xian Zhang
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/22-3/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You