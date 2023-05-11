MCCC's Kelsey Theatre Presents The Theatre-to-Go Production Of OTHER DESERT CITIES, May 26 - June 4

Theatre-To-Go will present the dark comedy "Other Desert Cities" May 26 through June 4 at Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor.

"Other Desert Cities," which won a Tony Award nomination for Best New Play in 2011, takes place in Palm Springs, California during a holiday gathering. When a family member reveals she is going to publish a memoir about a painful chapter in the family's history, turmoil ensues and political views collide revealing a dysfunctional family situation that is full of surprise and touching moments.

The cast features David Williams of Flemington and Peggy Waldron of Hamilton as Lyman and Polly, Dara Lewis of Trenton and Parker Madison of Somerset as Brooke and Trip, and Susan Schwirk of Monroe as Aunt Silda.

The show is directed and produced by Ruth Markoe of Lawrenceville. Other members of the production team include Stage Manager, Rob Lasky of New Egypt, Set Designer Haley Schmalbach of Palmyra, Lighting Designer Kitty Getlik of Hamilton, Sound Designer Eric Collins of Trenton and Costumes by Ruth and Melissa Rittman of Ewing.

Performance Dates

Friday, May 26 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m.

Friday, June 2 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for children, students and senior citizens. Tickets may be purchased Click Here or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at 609-570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the MCCC campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor Township. The theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the theatre. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at Click Here.

Please note: Masks are recommended but not required while in the theater.