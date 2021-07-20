MATILDA to be Presented at Music Mountain Theatre

Music Mountain Theatre will continue their 2021 Summer Season with Matilda premier- ing July 23rd. The show will run for 4 weekends with performances ending on August 15th. Matilda is an extraordinary five-year-old with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind whose talents are constantly belittled by her cruel parents and headmistress. Dreaming of a better life for herself, she dares to take a stand against these oppressive forces, takes her destiny into her own hands, and helps her favorite teacher reclaim her life.

The role of Matilda will be shard by Giana Griffiths and Lucy Spiegel with each perform- ing at different shows. Giana, 13 of New Hope, PA feels honored to play the role say- ing "I was very upset to have the show postponed (due to Covid), but even more excit- ed to hear about it opening back up again! it was a long wait, but very worth it!" Her favorite past roles at MMT include A Christmas Carol, her first MainStage production, and Annie, "because it't so much fun".

Lucy Spiegel, 11 of Doylestown, PA is thankful for the chance to play one of her "dream roles". Lucy spent time during the past year participating in virtual events and classes but says "there is nothing like performing live theatre". Some of Lucy's favorite shows include Annie, Come From Away, School of Rock, Dear Evan Hansel, and Waitress.

Showtimes are Friday and Saturdays at 8:00pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 3:00pm. Patrons that are fully vaccinated are now permitted in the Theatre without a mask. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor

air quality and reduce contaminants. For more information on their safety protocols or to purchase a ticket, visit www.musicmountaintheatre.org or call (609) 397-3337.