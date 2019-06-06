MACBETH Comes to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Shakespeare '70 returns to Mercer County Community College's (MCCC's) Kelsey Theatre for its annual tribute to The Bard. This year the celebrated company presents "Macbeth," taking theater goers into a world where "fair is foul, and foul is fair." Dates and show times for this classic of the Elizabethan stage are: Fridays, June 21 and 28 at 8 p.m.; Saturdays, June 22 and June 29 at 8 p.m.; and Sundays, June 23 and June 30 at 2 p.m.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the college's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. A reception with the cast and crew follows the opening night performance on June 21.

It's a Scottish "Game of Thrones" power struggle set in the 11th century, told only as Shakespeare can. When three witches tell Macbeth that he is destined to occupy the throne, Macbeth and Lady Macbeth begin to chart a violent course to fulfill the prophecy. They start with the murder of the virtuous King Duncan, then turn on Macbeth's former comrade, Banquo, and ultimately anyone else who threatens his tyrant's crown. The audience will be drawn into a royal court filled with intrigue, treachery, and turmoil. Shakespeare's tale reminds of us that unchecked ambition leads only to chaos and ruin.

The cast stars Danny Gleason of Yardley, Pa., as Macbeth and Sarah Stryker of Princeton as Lady Macbeth. Also featured are Lorie Baldwin of Princeton, Jim Bloss of Marlton, Emily Bonaria of Morristown, Teyani Carmichael of Trenton, John Fischer of Hamilton, David Geisler of Three Bridges, Chris Gibbs of Fanwood, Tim Kirk of Delran, Michael Krahel of Hillsborough, Olivier Leroux of Pennington, Dara Lewis of Lawrenceville, George Lobis and Abby Lobis of Morrisville, Pa., Chris Loos of Newton, Zach Michonski of Ewing, Anna Perno of West Windsor, Dale Simon of Flemington, Andrew Timmes of Princeton, and Russ Walsh of Morrisville.

The show is directed by Frank Erath, assisted by Janet Quartarone. The stage manager is Lili Timmes.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $14 students/children. Tickets may be purchased at www.kelseytheatre.net, or by calling the Kelsey Theatre box office at 609-570-3333, or in person prior to the performance. (The box office opens one hour before the show.) Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking available next to the theater.

For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.





