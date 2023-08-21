Luna Stage to Host AFFIRMATIVE REACTION: FUNNY BLACK FEMALE COMEDIANS, A Comedy Special Recording

The recording will take place on September 10.

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Luna Stage to Host AFFIRMATIVE REACTION: FUNNY BLACK FEMALE COMEDIANS, A Comedy Special Recording

Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage in West Orange, NJ is the site of the recording of the comedy special Affirmative Reaction. The audience will see the world through the eyes of eight irreverent Black women who are unapologetic about who they are.

"We have an amazing lineup of comedians from places including New York, Philly and Atlanta. These are women who have been making waves on the comedy scene, but they often go unrecognized. It's a tough business, especially if you are a woman," said Executive Producer Candace Kelley.

The shows will be hosted by Joanna Briley founder of the Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest and One FunnySistah Entertainment & Geneva Joy, founder of the Black Girl Giggles Comedy Festival. Powerful women in the industry, their comedy festivals allowed the producing team to create an amazing lineup. Each year they receive hundreds of applications from women who want to grace the stage to make attendees laugh.

There are plenty of festivals around the country but the opportunities for Black female comics pales in comparison to the men. The comedy scene is still a work in progress when it comes to diversity. Even in some urban rooms, one Black woman may be on the lineup. As BET's Comic View makes a return, industry vets are hoping that female comedians that women will be in the lineup.

SHOW INFORMATION

All attendees will receive $50 worth of swag.

September 10

Show begins at 6:00pm and tickets are $10

www.affirmativereactioncomedy.com

Click Here




