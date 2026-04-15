LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Will Be Performed By Centenary Stage Company's NEXTstage Repertory

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Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTstage Repertory will present Little Women: The Broadway Musical, running April 23 through May 3 in the Sitnik Theatre.

Based on the life and writings of Louisa May Alcott, Little Women follows the enduring journey of the March sisters – independent Jo (Katie O’Shea), romantic Meg (Erin Clark), gentle Beth (Pamela Welsch), and spirited Amy (Raelyn Memon) – as they navigate love, loss, ambition, and family during the American Civil War. At the heart of the story is Jo’s determination to become a published writer, a dream challenged and ultimately strengthened by her friendship with Professor Bhaer (Evan Flick), who encourages her to write from her own experience.

This dynamic production features a talented ensemble of Centenary University Theatre students, including Layla Stanziale, Sand Morales, Daniel Richarme, James Kaminski, Miah Moore, Maximus Klevence, Hunter Grayce Williams, Grace Kafka, Jacoby Stewart, Oliver Van Dine, Kayleigh Pitts, and Fianna Roberts-Squier. The production is co-directed by Centenary Stage Company Artistic Director / Centenary University Fine Arts Department Chair, Carl Wallnau and is co-directed / choreographed by Associate Professor of Theatre Lea Antolini-Lid.

NEXTStage Repertory serves as the student-driven performance division of Centenary Stage Company, showcasing the strong collaboration between professional theatre artists and emerging talent from Centenary University’s Theatre Department. Students gain hands-on experience in performance, design, and production while working alongside industry professionals.

Performances are held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University. Showtimes are Thursdays, April 23 and 30 at 7:00 PM; Fridays, April 24 and May 1 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, April 25 at 8:00 PM; Sundays, April 26 and May 3 at 2:00 PM; and a special two-performance day on Saturday, May 2 at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Tickets range from $25.00 to $27.50 for adults, with discounts available for students and children under 12. Group rates are also available. Thursday evening performances offer a special Buy One/Get One rush ticket promotion, available in person at the box office beginning at 5:00 PM on the day of the performance.