LAST DAYS OF SUMMER Begins Rehearsals

Last Days of Summer-a new musical based on the best-selling novel by Steve Kluger-began first rehearsals this week at George Street Playhouse's new home in the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

In this new musical, Joe Margolis and his young son open an old box of letters that transport Joe back to his youth in Brooklyn and the summer of 1942-when young Joey and his best friend Craig are writing fan letters to their hero Charlie Banks, the star third baseman of the New York Giants. Amid the tumultuous events of World War II, Joey and Charlie forge an unlikely friendship that might be the very thing they both need. Last Days of Summer features a new score of Big-Band sounds and Jazz music of the era.

Performances begin October 15. To purchase tickets, buy a subscription, or learn more about George Street Playhouse at the state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, visit www.GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You