LA FAMIGLIA, Benefitting Women's Club of Woodstown, to Play The Blue Moon Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wipe your feet, help yourself to a bowl of macaroni and gravy, and watch out for the maloiks! Blue Moon Theatre will host the hilarious misadventures of the loud, proud, and Italian Scamorza family from South Philly in "La Famiglia" by Lorraine Ranalli. The play is based on her 2009 book "Gravy Wars: South Philly Foods, Feuds & Attytudes" which in turn is inspired by her personal experiences growing up in a South Philadelphia Italian family. Much of the humor comes from this sense of relatable realism but one of the skills of Ranalli's writing is that even if you aren't Italian or didn't grow up in South Philadelphia audiences still get all of the jokes and laugh just as hard.

"La Famiglia" is a riotous comedy that depicts Italian traditions, superstitions and idiosyncrasies through the antics of the Scamorza family. The show is set in South Philadelphia and is separated into four vignettes that display typical days in the life of the Scamorzas. The family is made up of matriarch Cecelia Scamorza who's primary duties are making that night's pot of gravy, doting on her children and grandchildren, and whining about a new ailment, patriarch Sal Scamorza who can usually be found sitting in his easy chair loudly telling his family to keep their voices down or pulling his wallet out when he's with his buddy Lou the Shoe, their daughter Gina Scamorza an intelligent and logical single mother who's better judgement tends to be blinded when she's flirting with someone new or fighting with her brother, and their son Vinnie Scamorza a tough guy who's typically looking for a new way to get under his sister's skin but secretly has a heart of gold.

The production is directed by Cheryl Stark and stars Nance Reeves (Cecelia Scamorza), David Warren (Sal Scamorza), Angela Robb (Gina Scamorza), Andrew Fralinger (Vinnie Scamorza), Ava Bevacqua (Maria Scamorza), Patrick Connelly (Monsignor Sebastian/Lou The Shoe/Sargent Kelly), Joe Stark (Guy McLaughlin), and Tara Lessig (Meghan Scamorza).

"La Famiglia" runs 3 performances only at the Blue Moon Theatre on April 12, 2024 and April 13, 2024 at 7 pm and April 14, 2024 at 2 pm. While this run seems short this isn't actually the first time the show has performed through The Blue Moon Theatre. During the Covid-19 pandemic while most theatres were closed "La Famiglia" ran short stints at multiple outdoor wineries in South Jersey to help keep the theatre afloat and provide laughs during an uncertain time. This run will be the first time "La Famiglia" will perform in Blue Moon's home space in Woodstown. This run of "La Famiglia" is also monumental because it is being presented as a fundraising sponsorship with The Women's Club of Woodstown. The Women's Club was founded in 1920 and is made up of multiple women who volunteer their time to provide charitable acts throughout Salem County. The proceeds from each $25 ticket to see "La Famiglia" will directly go to The Women's Club of Woodstown's efforts to supporting Salem County Women's Shelters, sending young women to college, providing scholarships to girls currently attending Woodstown High School, and much more. For ticket information please visit the button below.

The Blue Moon Theatre is an all volunteer non-profit theatre located at 13 West Avenue in Woodstown New Jersey in the historic Woodstown Opera House. The intimate theatre holds less than 70 people and allows for no bad seat in the house. Visit https://www.thebluemoontheatre.com/ for more information about upcoming events and tickets.