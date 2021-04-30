Kids Can Shake Up Their Summer With The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's Shakespeare Corps returns this summer with in-person and virtual programming for young people, ages 10-18. Each year, these engaging, challenging, and rewarding programs offer students from across the region clear instruction, individual attention, and thoughtful and candid evaluation in a professional theatre environment. During these fast-paced, fun and active programs, participants learn to strive for excellence, and to relish the exuberance that comes from achieving it, within the context of an acclaimed regional theatre.



Virtual Classes are now available. The Theatre will launch its first virtual Shakespeare camp this summer with one-week classes conducted June 28-July 2. The morning session (9:30am-12:30pm) is designed for younger students ages 10-14. The afternoon session (1:30pm-4:30pm) focuses on students ages 14-18. These new offerings will provide lots of opportunities for participants to move and be active as they learn about bringing Shakespeare's language and his rich characters to life.



In-Person programming returns this summer. "We are thrilled to be returning to in-person programming for young people this summer," said Director of Education, Brian B. Crowe. "As a parent and an educator, I see the positive and powerful impact that programs like this have on our kids. They thrive when given the creative interactive outlets that theatre provides, and this year it's more valuable than ever."

In the Shakespeare Corps, each day is varied, quick-paced, and exciting. Members of the Corps are introduced to the fundamental skills of a classical actor, using the same vocabulary, methods and philosophy that the Theatre employs with its professional acting company. The new full-day camp model, which runs 9:30am-4:30pm Monday through Friday, provides participants with a more immersive and involved experience than in the past. To stay in-line with state and CDC guidelines, Shakespeare Corps enrollment will be limited, and each session will be conducted according to state regulations regarding health and safety.

The Junior Shakespeare Corps is an affordable summer acting program for all types of kids ages 10-14, from first-time performers to budding stars. The focus of the Junior Corps program is ensemble - and the session culminates in a final Saturday presentation that involves the entire group in retelling a piece of classic literature through performance. The two-week Junior Corps program will run July 5-17.



The Senior Shakespeare Corps is an affordable summer acting intensive for teens (ages 14-18) who are serious about growing as performers. Building on the skills introduced at the Junior Corps level, the Senior Corps features a special focus on Shakespeare and the individual actor. The session culminates in a final Saturday presentation of Shakespearean text. Members of the Senior Corps also work on individual monologues which are coached by the staff, giving students a solid understanding of the text and a strong audition piece to take with them following the program. Due to popular demand, STNJ has added a second Senior Corps session August 2-14.



"My experience at The Shakespeare Theatre opened new doors to the world of Shakespeare. It was an amazing experience," said Chelsea F., a former Corps member. "I came in knowing nothing about Shakespeare and came out with a new appreciation for his works as an actor. I benefited from this experience, and it truly made me become a better actor."



This year's faculty will include Doug West, Lena Chilingerian, and Brian B. Crowe. Doug West, Associate Director of Education, is in his 20th season with the company, where he has worked as an actor, director, fight choreographer, and teacher. Years ago, Lena Chilingerian was a member of the Shakespeare Corps. She has since worked professionally as an actor with STNJ and other companies, and returned several years ago as a wonderful and enthusiastic member of our Corps faculty. Brian B. Crowe, Director of Education, is in his 26th season with the company. He is a resident director with the company and has directed 27 plays in Shakespeare's canon (in over 60 productions) during his tenure with STNJ.



"The Corps is not only a fun and engaging experience, but it also gives students a chance to dive into Shakespeare and the classics in a way that makes these writings easier and more understandable when they face them during the school year," Crowe added.



For more information about the Shakespeare Corps, please visit the STNJ website at ShakespeareNJ.org, contact education@ShakespeareNJ.org, or call 973-845-6742.