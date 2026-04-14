Kerry Butler to Join Tribute Concert for Marc Shaiman at TCNJ

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The College of New Jersey's Lyric Theatre will present "From Hollywood to Hairspray: The Music of Marc Shaiman" on Wednesday, April 15, 7:30 pm in Kendall Main Stage Theater. Broadway's Kerry Butler - Tony Award nominee and beloved performer in "Hairspray," "Xanadu," and "Beetlejuice" - will join students for a night of song and dance. The evening will feature performances of songs from "Hairspray," "Smash," "Some Like It Hot," and other Broadway musicals.

Each year, Lyric Theatre honors a composer whose work has shaped the world of musical theatre.

"Broadway legends like Marc Shaiman and Kerry Butler agree to work with our students because we have proven, over and over again, that the exceptional work in Lyric Theatre is worthy of their time," explained Nathan Brewer, director of Lyric Theatre. "Writers like Stephen Schwartz and Jason Robert Brown, along with performers like Lindsay Mendez and Joshua Henry wouldn't agree to come all the way to TCNJ if our reputation didn't give them confidence in the experience. After working with our students, Jeanine Tesori said 'your class absolutely revived me, in body and spirit. Whatever you're doing, keep doing it.'"

Students in Lyric Theatre recently attended a workshop in New York City with Shaiman. Students had the opportunity to perform songs by Shaiman, learn from his expertise, and receive feedback for their upcoming performance.

TCNJ Lyric Theatre is an academic program which provides an opportunity for students to study the work of a musical theatre composer, take a master class with the composer, and perform a revue of the composer's greatest works with a Broadway performer.

"From Hollywood to Hairspray: The Music of Marc Shaiman" will take place on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:30 pm at Kendall Main Stage Theater. The show is directed by Nathan Brewer, choreography by Dani Juraga, and music direction by Peter de Mets.

Photo credit: Angela Marie Orellana