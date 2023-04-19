Kelsey Theatre Presents the Yardley Players' Production of HELLO, DOLLY!

Yardley Players will celebrate the golden age of the American musical at Kelsey Theatre with the comedic masterpiece 'Hello, Dolly!' The show runs weekends from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, May 7 with matinee and evening performances. Kelsey Theatre is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road on the Mercer County Community College campus in West Windsor.

Based on the Thornton Wilder play "The Matchmaker," "Hello, Dolly!" is a must-see musical for the whole family. The play went on to earn over ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score for authors Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman.

The turn-of- the-20th century romance, bursting with music and energy, centers around Dolly Levi - a New Yorker who is a widow, a matchmaker (and professional meddler) who decides that her next match is to find someone for herself. Boisterous and charming, the show features memorable tunes such as "It Only Takes Moment," "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Takes a Woman," and, of course, the heralded show-stopping number "Hello Dolly."

The cast features Denise Carey of Newtown, Pennsylvania as Dolly Levi; Marc Suznovich of Hamilton as Horace Vandergelder; Joanna Latini of Hamilton as Irene Molloy; William Augustin of Levittown, Pennsylvania as Cornelius Hackl; Jordyn Sava of Monmouth Junction as Minnie Fay; Sean Robbins of Lawrenceville as Barnaby Tucker; Megan Moyers of Stratford as Ermengarde; Justin Casler of Hamilton as Ambrose Kemper; Liz Wurtz of Levittown, Pennsylvania as Ernestina; Dan Mucha of Yardville as Rudolph Reisenweber.

The ensemble features Hilary Appel of Yardley, Pennsylvania; Erin Burns, Matt Keelan, Nicholas LaRussa and Emma Poppell of Hamilton; Cathy Coryat of Cream Ridge; Stacy Danka of Allentown; Kelly Fratz and Hope Ghaffoor of Yardville; Kristin Kraus and Leslie Kraus of Levittown, Pennsylvania; Julianna Penney of Pennington; Cara Pergament of Robbinsville; Doug Eberhart and Steve Vardy of Yardley, Pennsylvania; Barry Leonard of Monroe; Matteo Hillesland of Trenton; Jordana Kreiger of East Windsor and James Petrick of Lawrenceville.

The show is directed and produced by Marge Swider. Other members of the production team include:Stage Manager Rachel Jenkins, Music Director and Orchestra Conductor Lee Milhous, Choreographer Laura Ghaffoor, Costumer Louisa Murey, Set Designer John Maurer, Lighting and Sound Designers Kitty Getlik and Kelly Furman, Publicity Director Marge Swider, Costume Fees and Shirts Linda Anderson and Program by Kristy Davis.