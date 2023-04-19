Kelsey Theatre Presents the Yardley Players' Production of HELLO, DOLLY!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The show runs weekends from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, May 7.

Yardley Players will celebrate the golden age of the American musical at Kelsey Theatre with the comedic masterpiece 'Hello, Dolly!' The show runs weekends from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, May 7 with matinee and evening performances. Kelsey Theatre is located at 1200 Old Trenton Road on the Mercer County Community College campus in West Windsor.

Based on the Thornton Wilder play "The Matchmaker," "Hello, Dolly!" is a must-see musical for the whole family. The play went on to earn over ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book and Best Score for authors Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman.

The turn-of- the-20th century romance, bursting with music and energy, centers around Dolly Levi - a New Yorker who is a widow, a matchmaker (and professional meddler) who decides that her next match is to find someone for herself. Boisterous and charming, the show features memorable tunes such as "It Only Takes Moment," "Before the Parade Passes By," "It Takes a Woman," and, of course, the heralded show-stopping number "Hello Dolly."

The cast features Denise Carey of Newtown, Pennsylvania as Dolly Levi; Marc Suznovich of Hamilton as Horace Vandergelder; Joanna Latini of Hamilton as Irene Molloy; William Augustin of Levittown, Pennsylvania as Cornelius Hackl; Jordyn Sava of Monmouth Junction as Minnie Fay; Sean Robbins of Lawrenceville as Barnaby Tucker; Megan Moyers of Stratford as Ermengarde; Justin Casler of Hamilton as Ambrose Kemper; Liz Wurtz of Levittown, Pennsylvania as Ernestina; Dan Mucha of Yardville as Rudolph Reisenweber.

The ensemble features Hilary Appel of Yardley, Pennsylvania; Erin Burns, Matt Keelan, Nicholas LaRussa and Emma Poppell of Hamilton; Cathy Coryat of Cream Ridge; Stacy Danka of Allentown; Kelly Fratz and Hope Ghaffoor of Yardville; Kristin Kraus and Leslie Kraus of Levittown, Pennsylvania; Julianna Penney of Pennington; Cara Pergament of Robbinsville; Doug Eberhart and Steve Vardy of Yardley, Pennsylvania; Barry Leonard of Monroe; Matteo Hillesland of Trenton; Jordana Kreiger of East Windsor and James Petrick of Lawrenceville.

The show is directed and produced by Marge Swider. Other members of the production team include:Stage Manager Rachel Jenkins, Music Director and Orchestra Conductor Lee Milhous, Choreographer Laura Ghaffoor, Costumer Louisa Murey, Set Designer John Maurer, Lighting and Sound Designers Kitty Getlik and Kelly Furman, Publicity Director Marge Swider, Costume Fees and Shirts Linda Anderson and Program by Kristy Davis.




More Hot Stories For You


Broadway's Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PACBroadway's Vicki Lewis and John Scherer Will Lead THE PROM at Axelrod PAC
April 21, 2023

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center will mount New Jersey's first professional production of the Broadway musical, The Prom, beginning on May 5 and running through May 21.
The New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERTThe New Jersey Symphony Presents STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK IN CONCERT
April 21, 2023

The New Jersey Symphony will present the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert featuring screenings of the complete film with Oscar—winning composer John Williams' musical score performed live to the film. The concert will be led by acclaimed conductor Constantine Kitsopoulos.
East Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 SeasonEast Lynne Theater Reveals 2023 Season
April 21, 2023

It’s a whole new mainstage season at East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) in Cape May. Heck, it’s practically a whole new East Lynne! The theater’s new Artistic Director Craig Fols is breathing new life into this glorious 40+ year-old theatre located within the walls of the beautiful Cape May Presbyterian Church.
MEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway SeasonMEAN GIRLS, THE CHER SHOW, And More Announced For State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway Season
April 20, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey announces its 2023-24 Broadway Season, featuring eight fantastic shows. The 2023-24 Season will feature Tony Award-winning hits, Broadway fan favorites, and multiple State Theatre debuts. Season tickets for the 2023-24 Broadway Series are now on sale.
Final Reading In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene HuttonFinal Reading In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series Is BLOOD OF THE LAMB By Arlene Hutton
April 20, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will end its 2023 reading series with a reading of Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 7:30 pm in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
