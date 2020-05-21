Karpool Cinema in Hammonton Expanding

After a successful opening weekend, the Kathedral Event Center, in collaboration with the Eagle Theatre will be expanding Karpool Cinema at Kathedral in Hammonton, New Jersey. As soon as Governor Murphy permitted drive-in and drive-through events, within 24 hours, Karpool Cinema was up and running for in-car only, outdoor movies.

This weekend a much larger screen has been added and two movies will be shown on alternating nights: Sonic the Hedgehog on Thursday, May 21st and Saturday May 23rd and Disney's Onward on Friday, May 22nd and Sunday May 24th. Gates open at 8:00 PM, showtimes are 9:00 PM. The cost is only $25 per carload. Memorial Day Weekend's movies are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Hammonton.

"We're excited to welcome residents and visitors to Hammonton for this new outdoor experience. It's the perfect way for families to relax and enjoy a fun, safe night out," Kevin Rodio, President of Spellcaster Productions and Kathedral Event Center said.

This is a contactless event. Vehicles will be parked 10 feet apart and guests must stay in their vehicles, but may roll down the windows and open their rear hatches. No restrooms are available at this time, but may be added in future weeks. Tickets are available online only at www.kathedral.com and must be printed and presented upon arrival to gain entry.

Eagle Theatre Board Member Jim Donio said, "We are able to co-produce these weekly movies through contributions from underwriters. The Kiwanis Club of Hammonton has generously donated to be the main sponsor of Sonic and Onward. Other community groups, churches, businesses and individuals are encouraged to contact us about becoming future sponsors."

Kathedral Event Center and Eagle Theatre are independently operated non-profit tax exempt 501(c)3 charitable organizations. Kathedral is located at 499 S. Egg Harbor Road. For more information, please visit www.kathedral.com or call 856-665-6664.

