Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center

The performance will take place on September 21 at 7:30 pm.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Enjoy a double bill of two of music’s most acclaimed vocalists – folk legend Judy Collins and jazz mainstay Madeleine Peyroux -- at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 21 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49-$89.
 
In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has always exhibited impeccable taste in songcraft. On her landmark 1967album, Wildflowers, she curated a stunning collection featuring originals alongside songs by not-yet household names such as Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, and adventurous selections by Jacques Brel and Francesco Landini. Her discerning palette, and her literary gifts, have enabled her to evolve into a poetic, storyteller songwriter. Now, in her 6th decade as a singer and songwriter, Judy continues to experience a profound level of growth and prolific creativity.
 
Thirty years after her formative busking days on the streets of Paris as a teenager, Madeleine Peyroux is the proud curator of nine beguiling albums and an accomplished performer with sell out worldwide tours under her belt.  Madeleine’s thirst for creative exploration is unfading and her willingness to face creative challenges remains as solid now as it was three decades ago. With endearing passion and great curiosity the unstoppable genre-defying virtuoso continues her search for the good and examines life with the treasured William Congreve belief that music has charms to soothe the savage beast.
 

 

About MPAC


Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.




