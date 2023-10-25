Judy Collins, Legends of Country Music & More to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in November

​Mayo Performing Arts Center has unveiled its November lineup!

Legends of Country Music

Firefall, Pure Prairie League and Richie Furay

Saturday, November 18 at 8 pm

Enjoy a triple bill of country rock favorites – Firefall (“You Are the Woman”), Pure Prairie League (“Amie”) and Richie Furay (founder of Poco) when the Legends of Country Rock come to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Saturday, November 18 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$89.

From 1976 through the early 1980's, Firefall saturated the nation's radio air waves and toured the world over, selling millions of records and earning two platinum and three gold albums. The band dazzled audiences with their exuberant and rocking performances - this was no 'light rock' band. Firefall is a group of exceptional musicians and singers, with a repertoire of recognizable songs few bands can match. Their many hits - "You Are The Woman," "Just Remember I Love You," "Strange Way," " Cinderella," "Mexico," " Livin' Ain't Livin'," " So Long," " Goodbye I Love You," " Sweet and Sour" and others - are faithfully recreated with a freshness rare in live performances of such classics.

From their beginnings in mid-Sixties Ohio as a group of friends playing cover tunes to the present-day unit featuring founding member/pedal-steel innovator John David Call, veteran bassist Mike Reilly, propulsive drummer Scott Thompson and guitar ace Donnie Clark, Pure Prairie League continues to embellish the rich 43-year history of one of Country-Rock's pioneering forces. As one reviewer recently wrote: “PPL's sound combines sweet memories with edgy, contemporary muscle. Their vocals are as strong as Kentucky moonshine and the musicianship and performance skills are as sharp as a straight razor.”

After an astonishing 60-year career in music that included pivotal positions in Buffalo Springfield, Poco, the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band, induction in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Colorado Music Hall of Fame, plus several solo albums, Richie Furay continues to innovate. His more recent album, In The Country, focuses on his love of country music in a brand new way. Focusing on country songs that Furay has been listening to, some for decades and others more recently, it captures his voice with such incredible depth and beauty that even those who have been long-time fans and followers will be caught with wonder. It is truly an artistic moment of reckoning that can come once in a lifetime.

Judy Collins and Madeleine Peyroux

Tuesday, November 21 at 7:30 pm

(rescheduled from September 21)

Enjoy a double bill of two of music's most acclaimed vocalists – folk legend Judy Collins and jazz mainstay Madeleine Peyroux -- at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Tuesday, November 21 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $49-$89. This event was rescheduled from September 2023.

In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has always exhibited impeccable taste in songcraft. On her landmark 1967album, Wildflowers, she curated a stunning collection featuring originals alongside songs by not-yet household names such as Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, and adventurous selections by Jacques Brel and Francesco Landini. Her discerning palette, and her literary gifts, have enabled her to evolve into a poetic, storyteller songwriter. Now, in her 6th decade as a singer and songwriter, Judy continues to experience a profound level of growth and prolific creativity.

Thirty years after her formative busking days on the streets of Paris as a teenager, Madeleine Peyroux is the proud curator of nine beguiling albums and an accomplished performer with sell out worldwide tours under her belt. Madeleine's thirst for creative exploration is unfading and her willingness to face creative challenges remains as solid now as it was three decades ago. With endearing passion and great curiosity the unstoppable genre-defying virtuoso continues her search for the good and examines life with the treasured William Congreve belief that music has charms to soothe the savage beast.​