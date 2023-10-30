Join Performers Theatre Workshop's Professional Track Program & Hone Your Performance Skills

A comprehensive training program for aspiring performers.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

At Performers Theatre Workshop (PTW), young performers are hard at work honing their skills in the esteemed Professional Track Program for the 2022-2023 season. These young performers are immersed in an environment filled with passion, creativity, and a shared pursuit of artistic excellence.

Specifically designed for motivated students, both currently working professionally and those aspiring towards a career in the arts, the Professional Track provides many unique opportunities, offering comprehensive training and invaluable industry connections. Here, students delve deep into the intricacies of auditioning, discovering the essential techniques and strategies to excel in this competitive field.

In-Depth Training and Industry Connections

What sets the Professional Track apart is its unwavering focus on the art of auditioning, providing students with a rare opportunity to practice and perfect their skills in a supportive yet challenging environment. The program encompasses distinct phases, each tailored to nurture individual growth and address specific areas of improvement as identified by PTW's expert faculty and industry professionals.

Kevin Mitzger-Timson from Wojcik-Seay Casting comments on the caliber of PTW's students: "The [Pro Track] students of PTW don't feel like 'kids'...working with them is like working with seasoned professionals in the industry. They come in prepared and polished, and with an incredible excitement to continue to learn and grow in their craft. I could cast any one of them in a professional production right now and feel confident they would exceed expectations!"

Mastering the Art of Auditioning

The PTW Professional Track is designed to demystify the audition process, equipping students with the knowledge and confidence needed to stand out. Through a series of masterclasses and individual coaching sessions, participants learn crucial audition skills, receive personalized feedback, and have the unique opportunity to connect with industry professionals. The PTW Professional Track addresses all the things you can control: your performance technique and your knowledge of how to deliver a top-notch audition.

Jamie Pillet from Abrams Artists Agency reflects on the talent at PTW, stating: "I was so impressed by the caliber of training and talent at Performers Theatre Workshop. Because the students had been so well prepared by the program, I was able to really dig deep into the performance nuances and work with them on a true real world professional level."

An Unrivaled Performing Arts Education

Nancy Carson from Carson/Adler adds her praise, "Visiting Performers Theatre Workshop and spending the day with the kids in the Professional Track was a real joy. These young people are clearly being properly trained in all aspects and were a pleasure to work with. I am looking forward to my next invitation."

From mastering audition techniques to building a versatile repertory book, and from understanding how to present one's strengths to building lasting relationships with casting directors, agents, and managers, the Professional Track offers an all-encompassing pathway to success.

Join the PTW Family

For enrollment details, program information, and to learn more about our PTW community, visit ptwonline.com, call 973-327-2250 or email ptwstars@gmail.com.

About Performers Theatre Workshop

Located in Millburn, New Jersey, Performers Theatre Workshop is renowned for its commitment to excellence in performing arts education. With a proven track record of nurturing talent and fostering success, PTW continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the performing arts.



2023 Regional Awards


