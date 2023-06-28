John Patrick Shanley Will Workshop New Play THE LOST YEARS at The Black Box

Two special performances at The Black Box will be on Friday July 28th and Saturday July 29th at 8PM.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

Limited tickets are now available for a unique summer fundraiser: a staged-reading workshop presentation of a brand new play by Oscar, Tony, and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer John Patrick Shanley, a comedic and poignant three-hander work-in-progress titled The Lost Years. 

Two special performances at The Black Box will be on Friday July 28th and Saturday July 29th at 8PM, each followed by a conversation with Mr. Shanley and the creative team. 

Visit www.blackboxapac.com for general admission seating, $30 per ticket, or email blackboxpac@gmail.com for further information.

The Black Box, Northern New Jersey's premiere incubator of new and under produced works from world-class artists, is newly located on the 2nd Floor at 8 East Palisade Ave (between Van Brunt and Dean Street) in Englewood, NJ (just over the GWB). The Black Box strongly suggests advance tickets for the performances of John Patrick Shanley's The Lost Years: Click Here! Box office hours vary: (201) 569-2070.

John Patrick Shanley is from The Bronx. His plays include Prodigal Son, Outside Mullingar (Tony nomination), Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Savage in Limbo, Italian-American Reconciliation, Welcome to the Moon, Four Dogs and a Bone, Dirty Story, Defiance, Beggars in the House of Plenty, and his newest play Brooklyn Laundry will premiere at Manhattan Theater Club. His theatrical work is performed extensively across the United States and around the world. For his play, Doubt, he received both the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In the arena of screenwriting, he has ten films to his credit, most recently Wild Mountain Thyme, with Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, and Christopher Walken. His film of Doubt, with Meryl Streep, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams, and Viola Davis, which he also directed, was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Adapted Screenplay. Other films include Five Corners (Special Jury Prize, Barcelona Film Festival), Alive, Joe Versus the Volcano (which he also directed), and Live From Baghdad for HBO (Emmy nomination). For his script of Moonstruck he received both the Writers Guild of America Award and an Academy Award for best original screenplay. In 2009, The Writers Guild of America awarded Mr. Shanley the Lifetime Achievement In Writing.

The Lost Years features Matty Ferrara, Deb Maclean, and Ryan Natalino.  The workshop is directed by Black Box Artistic Director Matt Okin and Managing Director Michael Gardiner, the Production Designers are Ilana Schimmel and Jeremy Lipton, and the Stage Manager is Eva Burke. BB Managing Director Danielle MacMath is Assistant Director and Promotional Art Director.




