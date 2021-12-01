John Guare Headlines NEW WORKS PLAYS of Short Plays at Black Box Pac Englewood
Featuring works from Broadway's John Guare, Caridad Svich, and more!
Fresh off a successful new workshop of Eric Bogosian's 1+1, and an encore presentation of Neil LaBute's ten x ten, Black Box PAC is pleased to produce a NEW WORKS FEST: Dynamic, Script-in-Hand Performances of Short Plays featuring works from Broadway's John Guare, Off-Broadway's Caridad Svich, and others!
The festival will run December 16 through 19 at 8pm at the Black Box Performing Arts Center: 49 E Palisade Ave in Englewood, NJ (right over the GWB).
This #SaveOurStages event features the following short plays:
John Guare's SATORI and John Guare's BETWEEN
Caridad Svich's 3 DAYS
Alex Golberg's BROAD DAYLIGHT
Daniel Gallant's APP FOR APP'S SAKE I.M. Gurin's THE DEATH OF THEATER Michael
Gardiner's THE CRAB WIFE
Matt Okin's BETWEEN THE SHEETS AND CHAOS, A MUSICAL
The works will be directed by Michael Gardiner, Matt Okin, Danielle MacMath, Mark Riccadonna, and Ilana Schimmel. They feature actors from NJ and NYC, including Kentrell Loftin, Anne Elizabeth Miele, Katie North, Maggie Danielli Pecorino, and more!Tickets are now on sale at www.BlackBoxPAC.com for the New Works Fest, along with tickets for the final weekend of Eric Bogosian's 1+1 (December 2-5) and ten x ten (December 9-12). For more information, please contact blackboxpac@gmail.com or (201) 569-2070, and find us on socials @BlackBoxPAC