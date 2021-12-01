John Guare Headlines NEW WORKS PLAYS of Short Plays at Black Box Pac Englewood

Fresh off a successful new workshop of Eric Bogosian's 1+1, and an encore presentation of Neil LaBute's ten x ten, Black Box PAC is pleased to produce a NEW WORKS FEST: Dynamic, Script-in-Hand Performances of Short Plays featuring works from Broadway's John Guare, Off-Broadway's Caridad Svich, and others!

The festival will run December 16 through 19 at 8pm at the Black Box Performing Arts Center: 49 E Palisade Ave in Englewood, NJ (right over the GWB).

This #SaveOurStages event features the following short plays:

John Guare's SATORI and John Guare's BETWEEN

Caridad Svich's 3 DAYS

Alex Golberg's BROAD DAYLIGHT

Daniel Gallant's APP FOR APP'S SAKE I.M. Gurin's THE DEATH OF THEATER Michael

Gardiner's THE CRAB WIFE

Matt Okin's BETWEEN THE SHEETS AND CHAOS, A MUSICAL

The works will be directed by Michael Gardiner, Matt Okin, Danielle MacMath, Mark Riccadonna, and Ilana Schimmel. They feature actors from NJ and NYC, including Kentrell Loftin, Anne Elizabeth Miele, Katie North, Maggie Danielli Pecorino, and more!