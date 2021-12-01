Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Guare Headlines NEW WORKS PLAYS of Short Plays at Black Box Pac Englewood

pixeltracker

Featuring works from Broadway's John Guare, Caridad Svich, and more!

Dec. 1, 2021  

John Guare Headlines NEW WORKS PLAYS of Short Plays at Black Box Pac Englewood

Fresh off a successful new workshop of Eric Bogosian's 1+1, and an encore presentation of Neil LaBute's ten x ten, Black Box PAC is pleased to produce a NEW WORKS FEST: Dynamic, Script-in-Hand Performances of Short Plays featuring works from Broadway's John Guare, Off-Broadway's Caridad Svich, and others!

The festival will run December 16 through 19 at 8pm at the Black Box Performing Arts Center: 49 E Palisade Ave in Englewood, NJ (right over the GWB).

This #SaveOurStages event features the following short plays:

John Guare's SATORI and John Guare's BETWEEN

Caridad Svich's 3 DAYS

Alex Golberg's BROAD DAYLIGHT

Daniel Gallant's APP FOR APP'S SAKE I.M. Gurin's THE DEATH OF THEATER Michael

Gardiner's THE CRAB WIFE

Matt Okin's BETWEEN THE SHEETS AND CHAOS, A MUSICAL

The works will be directed by Michael Gardiner, Matt Okin, Danielle MacMath, Mark Riccadonna, and Ilana Schimmel. They feature actors from NJ and NYC, including Kentrell Loftin, Anne Elizabeth Miele, Katie North, Maggie Danielli Pecorino, and more!

Tickets are now on sale at www.BlackBoxPAC.com for the New Works Fest, along with tickets for the final weekend of Eric Bogosian's 1+1 (December 2-5) and ten x ten (December 9-12). For more information, please contact blackboxpac@gmail.com or (201) 569-2070, and find us on socials @BlackBoxPAC


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kristin Stokes Photo
Kristin Stokes
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • Eddie Vedder Announced the EARTHLINGS Tour Will Travel the Country Next Year
  • Zeal & Ardor Release New Single GOLDEN LIAR
  • Tom Borrow is Named Musical America's New Artist Of The Month
  • Rising Artist Ellie Parris Drops New Single ALWAYS