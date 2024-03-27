Jhené Aiko, Coi Leray, and More Special Guests Come To Prudential Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Six-time GRAMMYâ nominated R&B sensation JHENÉ AIKO announced she will be bringing her headlining tour to Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center.

For the first time in five years, Jhené Aiko will share her illustrious pop and R&B sound with Newark on “THE MAGIC HOUR TOUR” co-starring COI LERAY, TINK, UMI, AND KIANA LEDE. Tickets for “The Magic Hour Tour” can be purchased on Friday, March 29th at 10am local time at WWW.JHENEAIKO.COM.



Coi Leray from Hackensack, New Jersey, comes home to New Jersey. The daughter of rapper and media executive Benzino, she began her musical career in 2018 with the release of her debut mixtape, Everythingcoz, and since things have not slowed down. Coi Leray, a social media fan favorite, continuously tours throughout the U.S. and internationally. Her first break on the music charts was in 2021 when the Lil Durk remix of her song "No More Parties" peaked within the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 and received double platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).



A Los Angeles native, Jhené Aiko has remained at the forefront of a new wave of contemporary R&B for more than a decade. She is known for experimenting with a range of styles – incorporating sound healing, modern mantra, and the use of crystal alchemy sound bowls in her music. She crowned a breakthrough year in 2020 with over three billion streams worldwide and three GRAMMYâ nominations for her third studio album, Chilombo, including Album of The Year. Chilombo, now certified platinum with seven gold and platinum singles, topped the charts twice and was nominated for four Billboard Music Awards, an American Music Award for Best Soul/R&B female, two Soul Train Awards, won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Album and was a 2021 BET Award nominee for Best Female R&B Artist. In 2022, Aiko performed “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVI.