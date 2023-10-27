Jersey City Theater Center Welcomes Five New Members To Its Board Of Trustees

Jersey City Theater Center recently added five new trustees to the board of this not-for-profit arts organization. Charlaine Mercado of Sotheby's International Realty, Maria Nieves formerly of the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce, Juana Penson of JAD Consulting, Elizabeth Schedl of Hudson Pride and Christina Seckar of Merck & Co. will join Ben Lopiccolo (JCTC co-founder) of the Ben Lopiccolo Development Group, Greg Edgell of Grid Real Estate and Paul Dennison of Dennison Associates, President of the Board of Trustees.

“Central to building the board team is JCTC's mission - Spark and inspire conversations about issues of our times through the arts - and the dynamics of building relationships and trust,” said Paul Dennison, Board President. “I am excited about the recent additions to our leadership group at Jersey City Theater Center. It is JCTC's continued intent to ensure the board and team is diverse, reflective of the demographic makeup of Jersey City, Hudson County and the region, as well as include perspectives based upon varied experiences, education, skill sets, beliefs, and personalities. The inclusiveness by design matches the wide array of voices you see in JCTC's staff, programming and audience in support of JCTC's initiatives that impact the communities and individuals we serve.”

Charlaine Mercado embodies the American Dream. Her story starts in Jamaica, her journey led to Jersey City - where she found home and has raised her daughter.

Over the past 25 years, Charlaine has risen to become one of the most prominent figures in Jersey City's real estate industry. More importantly, she's a tireless advocate that supports various community and women's organizations.

Charlaine's real estate expertise, passion for Jersey City, and love for the arts brings unique value to the Jersey City Theatre Center Board.

Maria L. Nieves is a change management specialist with three decades of experience helping organizations succeed, grow, and evolve by using her background in project management and talent development. Throughout her career she has guided organizations and teams to achieve ambitious strategic visions. She is currently enrolled in a RN program at Holy Name Medical Center School of Nursing.

Maria was most recently the President & CEO of the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce, where, during her 11-year tenure, she helped increase membership growth by 20% annually and transformed the Chamber into a highly respected organization providing tangible value to its members, including high-quality programming, benefits, and resources. Under her leadership, the Chamber launched #HudsonGives, an annual, competitive giving day that helped more than 100 local Hudson County nonprofits raise nearly $2 million over four years and engaged more than 5000 individual donors. The Chamber also launched a highly successful Women of Commerce Council and an annual diversity conference called HOLA. During her time at the Chamber, she developed numerous partnerships with corporate sponsors to develop a robust calendar programming and saw the Chamber's retention or members exceed 90% annually.

Juana Penson is a full-time businesswoman and a full-time problem solver. With over thirty years of professional experience supporting top level executives, office management and administration she surpasses the old adage of “attention to detail.” She is known for her interpersonal skills, keen listening ability and expert level multi-tasking and coordination. Her personal level of care is what separates her, she cares not only about the task at hand, but the person behind it.

Her passion to always serve others has connected her with like-minded organizations which have the same mission. She is always looking to serve with passion in any role she has been given the opportunity to. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Jersey City, serves as Membership Coordinator for the Food and Shelter Coalition of Hudson County. She is a member and committee member of the Food Security Task Force of Hudson County. She serves The Brito Foundation as an advisor in any capacity needed. She also volunteers her time to various organizations in her community. Always looking to assist anyone who may need her assistance, counseling or guidance.

Other organizations she has served: All Roads to Success, Deliverance Children Ministry, Triangle Park Community Center, Jersey City Kappa League, Lincoln HS Parent Teacher Organization, Middle School #4 & Public School #3 Parent Teacher's Association.

Elizabeth Schedl, the Executive Director of Hudson Pride Center, is a community activist devoted to LGBTQ+ rights and equality. During her time at Hudson Pride, Schedl has raised awareness about LGBTQ+ issues while strengthening and growing the Center's services and cultural programs for both the youth and adult LGBTQ+ individuals in Hudson County. Schedl has developed new and maintained existing Center partnerships with outside agencies, businesses, community organizations, and individuals to advance services for the LGBTQ+ community.

Elizabeth is currently the Chair of the Early Identification of Individuals with HIV/AIDS (EIIHA) Committee and an active member of both the Executive and Minority AIDS Initiative Committees in Hudson County. She is a committee member of both the Municipal Alliance to Combat Alcoholism and Drug Abuse in Jersey City and Union City and also serves as a committee member on both the Hudson County Alliance to End Homelessness and the Human Service Advisory Council. Elizabeth was appointed to the Governor's Age-Friendly State Advisory Council in 2022, servers on the Advisory Council of Healthy New Jersey 2030, and is a Community Council Member for New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault. And in 2023, Elizabeth became a Commission Member for the Hudson County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls.

Originally from Princeton, NJ, Schedl has a Bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and a Master's degree in International Relations from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Christina “Chris” Seckar is the Associate Vice President of Human Resources across Europe and Canada at Merck (known as MSD outside the US and Canada). In this role, Chris and her team have responsibility for all divisions and functions across the region. With over 25 years of experience in HR, Chris provides coaching and executive leadership support to the Europe and Canada team on talent strategy, workforce and team effectiveness and career development.

Chris joined Merck (formerly Schering-Plough Corporation) in 2007 and has progressed through roles of increasing responsibility providing strategic HR support to leaders in a number of Merck's major divisions and corporate functions including, Research and Development, Human Health, Animal Health, Consumer Health and Corporate Finance. Prior to joining Merck, Chris held a variety of human resource roles at Schlumberger, the world's leading supplier of technology, project management and information solutions to the oil and gas industry and Genex Services, a leader in medical cost containment and disability services.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Lafayette College in Easton Pennsylvania, and a Master of Arts in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from West Chester University in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts organization committed to inspiring conversations about important issues of our times through the arts. Co-founded by Executive Producer Olga Levina, an immigrant from Belarus, Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) produces and presents universal yet locally relevant works, emphasizing social justice and human rights. Since 2006, JCTC has provided a platform for all artistic voices to be heard in Jersey City, with the aim of sparking meaningful cross-cultural dialogue that helps build a greater understanding, mutual respect and better communities in New Jersey.

Programming made possible by numerous supporters, including the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs/Tourism Development, Hudson County, the City of Jersey City, and the Office of Cultural Affairs. For those who are interested in attending any of the performances, sponsoring any of the upcoming productions, or purchasing tickets for large groups, please email info@jctcenter.org.