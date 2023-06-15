JCTC Hosts Free Events in Jersey City

By: Jun. 15, 2023

JCTC Hosts Free Events in Jersey City

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) in partnership with Jersey City Free Public Library (Cunningham Branch) and I Love Greenville will present WHAT JERSEY CITY MEANS TO ME Featuring Kevin Powell. A human & civil rights activist, poet, journalist, filmmaker, author of 16 books, Hip-hop historian and author of an upcoming Tupac Shakur biography, Powell is a native son of the Greenville section of Jersey City.

“How do you define success? Who in your community can help you to succeed? As a native of Jersey City who grew up in Greenville, Kevin Powell serves as an inspirational voice for our community,” said Olga Levina, JCTC Executive Director.  “At JCTC, we take immense pride in partnering with I Love Greenville and the Jersey City Public Library to highlight Kevin's powerful success story and creative voice. Our objective is to foster a meaningful dialogue among all community members, with a particular emphasis on engaging the youngest generation of leaders. We warmly welcome everyone to join us at this event, as we believe that everyone's perspective is valuable in shaping our shared future. We look forward to coming together, celebrating the Greenville community and its people together.”

“WHAT JERSEY CITY MEANS TO ME” FEATURING KEVIN POWELL

SATURDAY, JUNE 17, 2023: 2:00PM

FREE, all people and all ages welcome

Copies of Kevin’s newest book, “THE KEVIN POWELL READER,” will be on sale.

Glenn D. Cunningham Branch Library

275 Martin Luther King Jr Dr

Jersey City, NJ 07305. 

Seats are limited on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations are available at www.JCTCenter.org. Sponsored by I Love Greenville.

In addition, Jersey City Theater Center invites you to unleash your inner rhythm and embrace the vibrant spirit of West African culture with an exhilarating workshop of West African Dance and Music, presented by the renowned Kofago Dance Ensemble. Immerse yourself in the rich traditions and infectious energy of West Africa as our team of skilled instructors takes you on a captivating journey.

Discover the artistry and power of West African dance as our experienced instructors guide you through dynamic movements and infectious rhythms. Learn the traditional steps, explore the cultural significance behind each dance, and feel the joy of expression through your body. No prior dance experience is necessary – all skill levels are welcome.

KOFAGO DANCE ENSEMBLE WORKSHOPS

June 21st, June 28th and July 5th at 6PM

June  24th, July 1st and July 8th at 2PM

Glenn D. Cunningham Branch Library

275 Martin Luther King Jr Dr

Jersey City, NJ 07305

The workshops are free but you must register at www.JCTCenter.org



