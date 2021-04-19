JAZZ ON THE BACK DECK Returns to The Morris Museum

One of the little miracles of 2020 was the Back Deck Concert Series, which gave musicians and audiences one of the few chances to experience each other live. Jazz on the Back Deck kicked off that experience last year when the Morris Museum's Back Deck Parking Lot into an outdoor performance space.

119 individual blocks, 8' X 8' each were created, big enough for two people, so that music lovers could safely experience the joys of live music.

Bring your own chairs and refreshments and enjoy live entertainment atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking deck. 8'x8′ blocks are available for up to two patrons for just $50 for all concerts. Stunning sunsets, social distance, and glorious live music combine for a series of unforgettable evenings. All patrons are required to wear face masks except when eating or drinking in their own block.

Performances begin May 6th and continuing through September. For the complete Jazz on the Back Deck lineup and to purchase tickets: https://morrismuseum.org/jazz/.