Israel Portnoy & Band Will Play Debonair Music Hall Next Week

Black Box Studios will present Israel Portnoy & Band on Thursday, April 18th, 2024, 8:00PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 7; tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door (plus a one drink minimum) and are available now at www.debonairmusichall.com.

Hailing from Manchester, UK, Israel Portnoy is more than just a musician – he's an artist who weaves soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics into every note he plays. Born into a family where music and spirituality intersected, Israel's journey began in the sacred halls of the synagogue, where his voice first found its wings. But it was the eclectic sounds of legends like the Beatles, Clapton, and Steely Dan, courtesy of BBC Radio 2, that ignited his passion for creating music that resonates across generations.

After two albums as half of “The Portnoy Brothers,” which included a collaboration with Alex Clare, a stint as Idan Raichel's support act, and an impressive number of international performances, Israel's focus shifted to several solo projects. His first, a 12-song concept album named “Facing Flames feat. Guilda,” was released on May 23, 2021, and commemorates the first anniversary of a forest fire that destroyed everything he owned in a village in central Israel where Portnoy's home and recording studio were based at the time. His most recent writing muse however, is his daughter who has provided non-stop song writing inspiration since becoming a dad. He is set to release the "Aura" EP in the summer, adding another chapter to his musical journey. Inspired by so many who came before him, his influences range from Clapton to Cohen and everything in between – so you'll have a hard time putting his unique sound in a box.

Drawing inspiration from the ever-evolving landscape of life, Israel finds his muse in the simple joys of fatherhood, infusing his upcoming "Aura" EP with newfound depth and meaning. Influenced by the giants who came before him, from Clapton's blues to Cohen's introspective poetry, Israel's music defies categorization, inviting audiences on a journey of discovery with each note picked and lyric sung.

With his trademark dry British wit, an unwavering sincerity, and a voice that resonates with the soul, Israel Portnoy and his band of fine musicians promise more than just a concert – it's a spiritual experience that will linger in your heart long after the final encore.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



Black Box Studios, event producer and the area's only collaborative performing arts school est. 2007, works in conjunction with Black Box PAC, Northern NJ's incubator for new and under produced works by world-class writers including Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, and John Guare. New collaborations are in progress with The Estates of Edward Albee, Sam Shepard, and IB Singer, as well as with artists such as John Lahr, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Billy Martin, Halley Feiffer, and more. Recent or upcoming shows include Doom Dogs ft. Reeves Gabrels, Aryeh Kunstler, Keith Moon: The Real Me, J-Sketch Comedy, The Willie Nile Band, and James Maddock and his Band. For more information on this event and others at Debonair Music Hall from Black Box Studios, please contact eventsatblackbox@gmail.com.