Hudson Theatre Works and Mile Square Theatre Presents Eric Walton's VIRTUAL IMPOSSIBILITIES 

Hudson Theatre Works teams up with Mile Square Theatre to present Virtual Impossibilities, a unique online performance by mentalist Eric Walton.

Virtual Impossibilitiesa??is Eric's a??fully interactive, online performance of a??mentalism. In this highly engaging virtual show, Eric presents many of the same astonishing feats of mentalism and mind-reading that have made him one of New York City's top mentalists.

a??

Eric has carefully adapted material from his vast, live performance repertoire to suit the virtual platform, and has also developed entirely new routines, tailored specifically for virtual audiences. Far from being mere passive viewers of the show, the audiences fora?? Virtual Impossibilitiesa?? participate actively in the performance, engaging and interacting directly with Eric throughout the experience. The show is suitable for children of all ages.

Eric Walton 's Virtual Impossibilities starts this Friday, April 16 and has an open run every Fridays and Saturday @ 8pm with the streaming platform opening at 7:45pmTickets: $25 - Your link will be sent to you before each performance.Purchase your live stream link https://milesquaretheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/?orderSource=HudsonTheatreWorks#/events/a0S0W00000q6rQtUAI

Eric Waltona??is a New York City a??mentalist and magician who performs at corporate events, private parties, colleges, theaters, and comedy clubs around the country. An award-winning and critically-acclaimed entertainer, Eric has performed his singular brand of magic a??and mentalism at hundreds of events for audiences of all kinds. Whether it's for a group a??of ten people at a??a private residence, or in a theater or ballroom of 500, Eric always delivers a stellar performance of a??mystifying feats of mind-reading and magic that leave audiences amazed, amused, and wanting more. Erica?? also performs a??his interactive virtual mentalism show,a?? Virtual Impossibilities, for corporate and private events around the world.a??

a??

Eric's unparalleled a??skill, consummate a??professionalism, and years of experience have made him the first choice for many of New York City's top party planners and event coordinators; a??and his stage presence, personal charm, and showmanship have garnered the accolades a??from the New Yorka?? Times, the Londona?? Times,a?? Variety, Gothamist.com, and a host of other media outlets in the United States and the United Kingdom.a??a??a?? a??