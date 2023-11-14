HOLIDAYS WITH THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Vivid Stage in December

The performance is at the Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit on Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

HOLIDAYS WITH THE FLIP SIDE Comes to Vivid Stage in December

Kick off the holiday season with Vivid Stage, at their annual Holidays with the Flip Side show. Traditional holiday stories and characters are turned on their heads by Vivid’s house improv team, The Flip Side, on December 2 at 8:00 pm at the Oakes Center in Summit. 

This unpredictable evening is an affordable, enjoyable evening that is packed with laughs from start to finish. It definitely won’t be The Nutcracker or A Christmas Carol, but it will most assuredly spoof them. The Flip Side features Brad Barton, Clark Carmichael, Laura Ekstrand, Noreen Farley, Lulu French, Dave Maulbeck, Scott McGowan, Becca McLarty, David Lee White and Emaline Williams

Special guests this year will be advanced teen improvisers who are students at Maplewood’s Rocket Improv, led by Lulu French. Rocket Improv is New Jersey’s only performing arts school dedicated solely to the teaching and performance of comedic improvisation, focusing on students from 1st through 12th grade.

Based on improv techniques created by The Groundlings, Upright Citizens' Brigade and The Magnet, The Flip Side offers a unique spin on short-form improv, taking audience input to create instant scenes that are both unexpected and hilarious. No two shows are alike, and the most important ingredient in every show is the audience.

Bring your creativity; if you’d like to see Frosty the Snowman on the beach in Ft. Lauderdale, discover the inner life of Elf on the Shelf, or witness a blind date between the Abominable Snowman and Elsa from Frozen, you can make that happen.

Holidays with The Flip Side will appear at the Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit on Saturday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $28, and $23 for students 25 and younger.  For touchless advance ticket purchases, go to Click Here. For more information, call 908-514-9654. The Oakes Center is wheelchair accessible. For information on any of Vivid Stage's programs, please call 908-514-9654, www.vividstage.org.




