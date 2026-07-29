HABLANDO HUEVADAS Comedy Show to Play NJPAC in October
Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna follow their record-breaking Madison Square Garden run with a Newark stop.
Hablando Huevadas, the viral video podcast that has become a global Hispanic comedy phenomenon, returns to the United States this fall with a stop at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark on Wednesday, October 28, at 8 p.m.
Peruvian comedians Ricardo Mendoza and Luna/">Jorge Luna are hitting the road again following their historic 2024 tour, during which they became the first Spanish-speaking comedians to sell out Madison Square Garden.
Originating in Peru, Hablando Huevadas has amassed more than 7 million YouTube subscribers and 5.1 billion views. Presented by Loud And Live, the 2026 tour will feature a revamped version of the format audiences know and love—a hilarious blend of stand-up comedy and improvisation that gives fans an opportunity to share the spotlight with Mendoza and Luna.
Tickets to see Hablando Huevadas at NJPAC go on sale Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased at www.njpac.org or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722).
ABOUT HABLANDO HUEVADAS
Created by Peruvian comedians Ricardo Mendoza and Luna/">Jorge Luna, Hablando Huevadas has grown from a popular video podcast into an international live-comedy sensation. Known for its spontaneous humor, fearless audience interaction and irreverent take on everyday life, the show has attracted millions of fans worldwide.
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