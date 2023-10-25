Grammy Winning Nickel Creek is Coming to NJPAC in March

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present platinum-selling, internationally renowned roots trio of mandolinist Chris Thile, violinist Sara Watkins and guitarist Sean Watkins known as Nickel Creek to Newark on Friday, March 15th at 8:00 P.M.



Nickel Creek is a Grammy-winning band that revolutionized folk and roots music since first performing together as children at a pizza parlor in San Diego in 1989, signing to acclaimed roots label Sugar Hill Records after wowing the bluegrass circuit for a decade. Nickel Creek quickly broke through in 2000 with their Grammy-nominated, Alison Krauss-produced self-titled LP, showcasing their instrumental virtuosity and burgeoning songwriting prowess. The trio promptly followed that effort with the Krauss-produced This Side. This landmark release earned Nickel Creek the Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album and brought their progressive take on acoustic music to a broader audience, greatly influencing the sound and trajectory of roots music. 2005's Grammy-nominated Why Should the Fire Die? found the trio pushing genre boundaries even further, incorporating elements of alt-rock and indie pop into their singular brand of acoustic music. Nickel Creek's most recent album, 2014's critically acclaimed and joyously received A Dotted Line, ended a seven-year recording and touring hiatus for the band, during which members explored other musical and creative avenues.



Each member of Nickel Creek has taken part in many outside projects over the years, too. Thile is a 2012 recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship and served as the host of the American radio variety show Live from Here (formerly A Prairie Home Companion) from 2016 to 2020. Throughout Nickel Creek's career, Thile has released collaborative albums alongside world-renowned musicians like Yo-Yo Ma, Edgar Meyer, Brad Mehldau and Stuart Duncan. His Grammy-winning band Punch Brothers has released six studio albums, the most recent being 2022's Hell on Church Street, a re-imagining of the beloved 1983 Tony Rice album Church Street Blues. Sean Watkins has kept busy outside of Nickel Creek, too, co-founding Watkins Family Hour alongside Sara, releasing three albums with the collective, and maintaining the long-running collaborative show in Los Angeles for a decade. Sean has also released several solo albums, most recently 2020's This Is Who We Are with the Bee Eaters. Sara Watkins' extracurricular projects include the Watkins Family Hour band and co-founding the Grammy-winning roots trio I'm With Her alongside Aoife O'Donovan and Sarah Jarosz. Sara has released four studio albums, most recently 2021's Under the Pepper Tree. She has contributed fiddle to recordings by artists like Phoebe Bridgers, the Killers, and John Mayer.



Be sure to reserve tickets early to see Nickel Creek on March 15th, Tickets go on sale Friday, October 27 at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office. New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey – where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents. Click Here

