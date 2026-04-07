Free Writers Workshop at White Eagle Hall to Launch 2026 Garden State New Play Festival

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Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC), in partnership with The New Jersey Play Lab (NJPL), will present Tell Your Story! A Community Writing Workshop led by Dania Ramos on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM at White Eagle Hall, with a virtual option available via Zoom (link provided upon registration). The workshop is offered free of charge as part of the lead-up to the 2026 Garden State New Play Festival. For free tickets and additional information, visit www.jctcenter.org.

Serving as an official kickoff event for this year's festival, the workshop invites participants to explore a central question: Which community stories are amplified—and which are still waiting to be told? Writers of all experience levels are encouraged to participate in this interactive session, which will use guided prompts and collaborative exercises to help attendees generate ideas and draft short pieces inspired by their personal and communal experiences.

“Community storytelling is at the heart of everything we do from the robust programs at schools to professional theatre,” said Olga Levina, Executive Producer of Jersey City Theater Center. “This workshop creates space for people to discover their voice and share their lived experiences. It is here to empower our diverse community by helping people find their voice and use storytelling as a powerful tool for connection and understanding. When we listen to one another, we build the bridges of peace, empathy, and stronger connections across our communities.”

The workshop will be led by Dania Ramos, a writer, educator, and producer known for her work in culturally responsive storytelling. Her recent stage play, The Quilt Keepers, was co-commissioned by Montclair State University and Vanguard Theatre Company in partnership with NJPL. She is also the creator of the award-winning audio drama Timestorm (Cocotazo Media) and the author of two middle-grade novels, Ignacio in the Dark and Who's Ju? With more than twenty years of experience teaching theatre and creative writing, Ramos brings a dynamic and inclusive approach to fostering new voices.

“The Garden State New Play Festival is built upon the belief that impactful storytelling begins with curiosity and intention,” said Cheryl Katz, Co-Founder and Senior Dramaturg of New Jersey Play Lab. “This workshop is an invitation to the community to step into this creative process--to explore their own narratives-- and to contribute to the broader cultural conversation fostered throughout the entire Festival.”

Participants may attend in person at White Eagle Hall or join virtually. Advance registration is required.

The workshop is part of the broader programming for the 2026 Garden State New Play Festival, a three-week celebration of new theatrical works, community dialogue, and emerging voices running May 1–17, 2026 across multiple Jersey City venues.

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