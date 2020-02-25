Final Weekend Of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Rhino Theatre

The Sound of Music continues at Rhino Theatre until March 1st with performances each Friday at 8:00pm, Saturdays at 5:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm. The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Tickets still available online or by calling the box office 973-248-9491. Adults $33, Seniors $29, Children $27. Group rates available for groups of 10 or more. A dinner and show package is also available.

When a postulant proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of a widowed naval Captain. Her growing rapport with the youngsters, coupled with her generosity of spirit, gradually captures the heart of the stern Captain, and they marry. Upon returning from their honeymoon they discover that Austria has been invaded by the Nazis, who demand the Captain's immediate service in their navy. The family's narrow escape over the mountains to Switzerland on the eve of World War II provides one of the most thrilling and inspirational finales ever presented in the theatre.

The cast includes Alexa Ortiz (Maria), Joseph Andrew Christopher (Captain Von Trapp), Marie Dunn (Elsa Schraeder), Brad Bebout (Max Detweiller), Elizabeth Merritt (Mother Abbess), James Carroll (Rolf), Brenda Marshall (Frau Schmidt), Glen Wenzel (Franz), Beth Valenti (Berthe), Danielle Krause (Margarette/Baroness Elberfeld), Kerala McGrail (Sophia), Ally Fierro, Sophia Peseller (Nun Ensemble), Randy Accardi (Mayor Zeller), Ally Fierro (Frau Zeller), David Toussas (Von Schreiber), Milind Shah (Baron Elberfeld), Sarah Lepre (Liesl), Mario Todisco (Friedrich), Hannah Kelley (Louisa), Jake Janis (Kurt), Alexandra Hermans (Brigitta), Lexi Zajac (Marta), and Ellie Faidley-Solars (Gretl).

Rhino Theatre is located at 247 Wanaque Avenue in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey.





