Essex County Mobile Health Clinic Van Will Be On-Site At NJPAC's SOUNDS OF THE CITY

Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. Essex County Executive and the Board of County Commissioners, and Sheriff Armando Fontoura are making it easy for New Jersey residents to get their Covid 19 Vaccination and Testing.

The Essex County Mobile Health Clinic Van will be on-site at NJPAC during the Horizon Sounds of the City FREE outdoor concert with hip hop icon Rakim.

The Essex County Mobile Health Clinic Van will be on-site in front of NJPAC with all three vaccines, Pfizer (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson and Moderna (18+) No appointment is needed and No out of pocket expenses. In addition to Vaccines, the Essex Mobile Health Clinic will have the ability to test for Covid. The van will be located in front of NJPAC at 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.