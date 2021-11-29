Ember Invited to Perform Holiday Concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in NYC and New Jersey

Ember Choral Arts, formerly known as Schola Cantorum on Hudson, founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Dr. Deborah Simpkin King, announces two holiday concerts titled Ember December.

These free concerts ($5 donation in NYC) will feature Ember, the semi-professional ensemble of Ember Choral Arts. Ember performs its full season in both Manhattan and New Jersey, and enjoys international recognition particularly for its work in advocacy of new choral music.



Saturday, December 18, 7:30PM

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church

94 Pine Street, Montclair, NJ 07042



Sunday, December 19, 4:00PM

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine

1047 Amsterdam Avenue, New York City, NY 10025



This year's Ember December will warm your heart with the theme "when love came down." Selections will include: "Love Came Down at Christmas" by Jessica French, "Il est né" arranged by J. David Moore, "Riu riu chiu" arranged by Michael McGlynn, "See dat babe" and "Go Tell it on the Mountain" arranged by Stacy Gibbs, "What Sweeter Music" by Timothy Amukele, and "Glow" by Eric Whitacre, among others.



Ember's core belief is that music has a unique power to affect the human heart and soul. Don't miss these annual concerts that Classical New Jersey Society Journal called "the most warmly rounded... blend I have ever heard in a live concert."

For more information on Ember Choral Arts, visit www.EmberArts.org.